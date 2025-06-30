Cable Firmware Upgrade with Live-Patch

What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.26.1-31 LTS
Live-Patch enables a seamless update of the cable firmware.

Prerequisites

The cable firmware gateway version must be set to ISFU (see "FW GW version : ISFU" in the example below).

Burn the cable firmware image binary.

# mlxcables -d mt52000_pciconf0_cable_22 -i img.bin -u

To get the cable’s firmware binary, please contact Mellanox Support (support@mellanox.com).

Burning Process Example:

Query the device:

# mlxcables -d mt52000_pciconf0_cable_22
Querying Cables ....
Cable #1:
---------
Cable name    : mt52000_pciconf0_cable_22
FW version    : 32.20.121
FW Dev ID     : 0x22
FW GW version : ISFU
-------- Cable EEPROM --------
Identifier    : QSFP28 (11h)
Technology    : 850 nm VCSEL (00h)
Compliance    : Extended Specification Compliance is valid, 100GBASE-SR4 or 25GBASE-SR
Wavelength    : 850 nm
OUI           : 0x0002c9
Vendor        : Mellanox
Serial number : MT1623FT01610
Part number   : MMA1B00-C100D
Revision      : A2
Temperature   : 31 C
Length        : 50 m

Query the image:

# mlxcables -i img.bin
Image name    : img.bin
FW version    : 32.30.204
FW Dev ID     : 0x22
FW GW version : ISFU

Upgrade the firmware:

# mlxcables -i img.bin -d mt52000_pciconf0_cable_22 -u
Cable FW version : 32.20.121
Image FW version : 32.30.204
The image version is newer than the FW version on the cable, Do you want to proceed (y/N)? y
100%
-I- The FW was updated successfully

Query and verify the new firmware version:

# mlxcables -d mt52000_pciconf0_cable_22
Querying Cables ....
Cable #1:
---------
Cable name    : mt52000_pciconf0_cable_22
FW version    : 32.30.204
FW Dev ID     : 0x22
FW GW version : ISFU
-------- Cable EEPROM --------
Identifier    : QSFP28 (11h)
Technology    : 850 nm VCSEL (00h)
Compliance    : Extended Specification Compliance is valid, 100GBASE-SR4 or 25GBASE-SR
Wavelength    : 850 nm
OUI           : 0x0002c9
Vendor        : Mellanox
Serial number : MT1623FT01610
Part number   : MMA1B00-C100D
Revision      : A2
Temperature   : 31 C
Length        : 50 m

