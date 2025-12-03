Compilation and Installation
Download the relevant MFT package for your OS from the MFT webpage and continue as described in table below according your OS.
OS
Install
Uninstall
Linux
NOTE: It is possible to customize some installation parameters (such as the target installation path).
Run 'install.sh --help' for details.
Uninstall MFT on Linux by running the following command:
mft_uninstall.sh
Windows
The installation is EXE based:
1. Double click the EXE file and follow the instructions presented by the installation wizard.
FreeBSD
Uninstall MFT on FreeBSD, run the following command:
mft_uninstall.sh
VMware
Example (VIBs installation):
VMK:
esxcli software vib install -v /tmp/net-mst_4.
6.0.
22-1OEM.
600.0.
0.2295424.vib
esxcli software vib install -v /tmp/mft-
4.6.
0.22-10EM-
600.0.
0.2295424.x86_64.vib
Native:
esxcli software vib install -v /tmp/nmst-
4.6.
0.22-1OEM.
600.0.
0.2295424.x86_64.vib
esxcli software vib install -v /tmp/mft-
4.6.
0.22-10EM-
600.0.
0.2295424.x86_64.vib