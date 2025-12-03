Document Conventions and Related Documents

NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.26.1-31 LTS (2023 LTS U5)
Abbreviations and Acronyms

Term

Description

MFT

NVIDIA® Firmware tools

MST

Software tools and it is the name of the script that starts/stops the driver used by MFT tools

mlx

Extension of the text firmware file which contains all the firmware content

ini

Extension of the firmware configuration file which is in INI format and contains card specific configurations.

bin

Extension of the binary firmware file which is a combination of INI and mlx file

MFA

Extension of the a firmware file that contains several binary files of firmware for different cards/boards

4th Generation ICs/

Group I of ICs

Contains the following devices:

  • ConnectX-3

  • ConnectX-3 Pro

5th Generation ICs/

Group II of ICs

Contains the following devices and newer:

  • Connect-IB

  • Switch-IB

  • Switch-IB 2

  • NVIDIA Spectrum

  • NVIDIA Spectrum-2

  • ConnectX-4

  • ConnectX-4 Lx

  • ConnectX-5

  • ConnectX-5 Ex

  • ConnectX-6

  • ConnectX-6 Dx

  • NVIDIA BlueField

Reference Documents and Downloads

Location

MFT web page

https://network.nvidia.com/products/adapter-software/firmware-tools/

Firmware Release Notes

https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/category/adapterfw

MLNX_OFED

https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/category/mlnxofedib

WinOF/WinOF-2

https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/category/winof2

VMware

https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/category/vmwareesxiasyncdrivers

FreeBSD

https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/category/freebsd
