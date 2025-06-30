NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.26.1-31 LTS
MFT Bug Fixes in this Version
For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see MFT Bug Fixes History.
Internal Ref.
Description
4410820
Description: Added support for SIGHUP signal handling in MFT infrastructure to trigger configuration reloads or graceful runtime updates.
Keywords: SIGHUP
Discovered in Version: 4.26.1-3
Fixed in Release: 4.26.1-31
3986376
Description: Fixed an issue related to missing validation in paths by adding a validation check and a clearer error message.
Keywords: Validation
Discovered in Version: 4.28.0-71
Fixed in Release: 4.26.1-31