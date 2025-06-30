What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.26.1-31 LTS
MFT Configuration

MFT configuration file resides in /etc/mft/mft.conf. It includes a list of defines and their values in the following syntax: <DEF> = <value>.

Note

This capability is available in Linux only.

MKey Configuration

In order to use the mft tools when the MKEY is configured, please edit the /etc/mft.conf file as shown below:

  • mkey_enable=yes (default: no)

  • sm_config_dir= (if empty, the SM config directory will be: /var/cache/opensm/)

  • sm_conf_file_path=<opensm configuration file full path> (default /etc/opensm/opensm.conf)
