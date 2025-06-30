MFT Known Issues
The following table provides a list of known issues and limitations.
Internal Ref. No.
Issue
3641618
Description: Running a command triggers the following error message:
Workaround: Run the following command:
Keywords: libstd, gcc, mft, libgcc
Discovered in Version: 4.26.0
3549141
Description: mlxfwreset usage by the Prometheus PCIe switch is currently not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: mlxfwreset, Prometheus PCIe switch
Discovered in Version: 4.25.0
3262855
Description: The mlxfwreset tool might fail when using PPC64LE on the RH 8.7 operating system.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: mlxfwreset, PPC64LE, RH 8.7
Discovered in Version: 4.25.0
3090162
Description: The PCIe Error Injection feature is not supported due to a security limitation.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PCI Error Injection
Discovered in Version: 4.22.0
3446066
Description: When using ConnectX-7 and later cards, the link should be fully down (not in polling state) for the loopback configuration can be applied.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: mlxlink
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0
3352983
Description: mlxfwreset does not work on mlnx-os/sonic/cumulus.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: mlxfwreset
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0
3418112
Description: Loading a new firmware may require running
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: mlxfwreset
Discovered in Version: 4.24.0
3314750
Description: When entering link speed values, you can specify a single value (i.e "HDR") or a list of values separated by commas (i.e "HDR, FDR, SDE"). In the current MFTshell version, the autocomplete feature suggesting possible values, only works for the first value in a list of values separated by commas.
Additionally, the autocompletion list includes all possible speeds. Some of them may not be supported by the device. Once the command is fired, you will be notified in case the selected speed is not supported.
Affected shell commands are:
Any inconvenience caused by these limitations will be addressed in future MFTshell updates.
Workaround: When entering a link speed, you may press the
Once the command is fired, the underlying MFT tool will inform you if the selected speed is not supported by the device.
In addition, the
Keywords: mft-shell, link-speed
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0
3188577
Description: Some firmware scratchpad registers have been moved to a different location. Therefore, if you use your own utility to dump mstdumps, you must update your CSV file with the latest CSV, CSV2 files that are included in the MFT package.
Otherwise, the mstdumps device will not retrieve the firmware version, and the FAEs will not be able to use NVIDIA internal tools to debug the error.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: CSV, mstdump
Discovered in Version: 4.22.0
2787479
Description: mlxcables shows the wrong firmware version for OSFP cables.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: mlxcables, OSFP, firmware version
Discovered in Version: 4.18.0
2823492
Description: mlxfwreset is not supported on DPU with GPU boards.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: mlxfwreset
Discovered in Version: 4.18.0
2715716
Description: mlxfwreset is not supported on secure-boot host devices.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: mlxfwreset
Discovered in Version: 4.18.0
2752916
Description: The information of the IB/ETH protocols should not be stored on the same CSV file. Doing so will result in a mismatch on the columns of CSV file.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: mlxlink
Discovered in Version: 4.18.0
2838222
Description: mlxfwreset is not supported on kernel 3.10.0-1062.el7.x86_64 due to a kernel bug that leads to 'rescan' PCI operation to take a few minutes.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: mlxfwreset
Discovered in Version: 4.18.0
2703663
Description: Running flint commands on the hypervisor while a Virtual Machine is running with the same device (pass-through), may cause kernel panic.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: flint, kernel, VM
Discovered in Version: 4.17.0
2670833
Description: Burning firmware using DMA might fail on virtual FreeBSD machines.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Firmware burning, DMA, FreeBS, VM
Discovered in Version: 4.17.0
2484780
Description: Configuring TX/RX_rate to 200GbE in test mode fails.
Workaround: To work with the new speeds specify the number of lanes as shown below:
Keywords: 200GbE, Tx/Rx
Discovered in Version: 4.17.0
2392334
Description: Using the MFT with the --with-pcap option to install stedump utility requires the following third-party dependencies:
Workaround: To install the third-party dependencies, perform the following:
Keywords: stedump utility
Discovered in Version: 4.16.0
2376425
Description: Direct Device Assignment (DDA, ak.a. pass-through) facility is not supported in MFT, its usage may cause the host to reboot.
Workaround: Burn the firmware in PF and then attach the HCA to the VM.
Keywords: DDA
Discovered in Version: 4.16.0
2208845/2099263
Description: mlxlink does not support test mode for 50GE-KR4 speed.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: mlxlink
Discovered in Version: 4.16.0
-
Description: Port toggling with Inband devices using mlxlink fails and the following error is presented: "Unknown MAD error".
Workaround: To avoid this issue, perform one of the following options:
Keywords: Port toggling, mlxlink, Inband devices
Discovered in Version: 4.14.0-105
2234589
Description: For Multi-Host systems, enabling the PRBS test mode causes network connectivity disconnection.
Workaround: Maintain another interface for enabling the link back.
Keywords: mlxlink
Discovered in Version: 4.15.0
2167841
Description:
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: mlxup/mlxfwmanager
Discovered in Version: 4.14.3
2149437
Description: When the SLTP configuration is wrongly set, the “Bad status” explanation will not be presented (only error indication) to the user.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: SLTP configuration
Discovered in Version: 4.14.2
1780276
Description: "mst server start" runs at foreground instead of the background on FreeBSD and VMWare ESXi OSes.
Workaround: Use
Keywords: 'mst server start', FreeBSD, VMWare ESXi
Discovered in Version: 4.14.0-105
2001890
Description: The argparse module is installed by default in Python versions =>2.7 and >=3.2. In case an older Python version is used, the argparse module is not installed by default and therefore must be manually installed.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Python, argparse module
Discovered in Version: 4.13.3
1923665 / 1939791
Description: Force Mode does not work when using mlxlink in ConnectX-6 InfiniBand adapter cards.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: mlxlink, Force Mode, ConnectX-6 IB
Discovered in Version: 4.13.3
1802662
Description: Due to mst signing process, some executions might be slower than expected.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: mst
Discovered in Version: 4.13.0
1431471
Description: In ConnectX-5 adapter cards, the time-stamp capability using flint, is supported only on the device using the "-d" flag, and not on the binary using the "-i" flag.
Workaround: Use the “-d” flag to set the time-stamp.
Keywords: flint
Discovered in Version: 4.11.0
1442454
Description: Occasionally, when running mstfwreset over a Multi-Host device, the driver remains down if the mstfwreset operation fails.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: mstfwreset
Discovered in Version: 4.11.0
-
Description: Running mstfwreset on ConnectX-5 Socket-Direct adapter cards on Windows OS is currently not functional.
Workaround: Reboot the server
Keywords: mstfwreset, ConnectX-5 Socket-Direct
Discovered in Version: 4.8.0