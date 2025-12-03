MFT Bug Fixes in this Version

NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.26.1-31 LTS (2023 LTS U5)
For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see MFT Bug Fixes History.

Internal Ref.

Description

4410820

Description: Added support for SIGHUP signal handling in MFT infrastructure to trigger configuration reloads or graceful runtime updates.

Keywords: SIGHUP

Discovered in Version: 4.26.1-3

Fixed in Release: 4.26.1-31

3986376

Description: Fixed an issue related to missing validation in paths by adding a validation check and a clearer error message.

Keywords: Validation

Discovered in Version: 4.28.0-71

Fixed in Release: 4.26.1-31
