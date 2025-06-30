mlxcableimgen - Cable Firmware Image Wrapper Generation Tool
The specifications of a compatible cable hardware must be passed to the tool to create the image wrapper.
mlxcableimgen Synopsis
mlxcableimgen -d <OUI> -p <vendor pn> -r <vendor rev> -w <vendor hw major> -m <vendor fw major> -n <vendor fw minor> -b <vendor fw build> -i <fw image> [-j <vendor data>] -o <output path> generate_image
Where:
-d|--vendor_ieee_id
Vendor IEEE ID in Hex (6 characters)
-p|--vendor_pn
Part number provided by vendor in ASCII (16 characters)
-r|--vendor_rev
Revision level for part number provided by vendor in ASCII (2 characters)
-w|--vendor_hw_major
Module hardware major revision in Hex (2 characters)
-m|--vendor_fw_major
Module firmware major revision in Hex (2 characters)
-n|--vendor_fw_minor
Module firmware minor revision in Hex (2 characters)
-b|--vendor_fw_build
Module firmware build revision in Hex (4 characters)
-i|--image_path
Path to FW image file
-j|--vendor_data_path
Path to vendor data file (optional)
-o|--output_path
Path to output image file