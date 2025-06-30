What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.26.1-31 LTS
mlxfwstress Utility

Note

The tool can support new devices only once the tool is upgraded to its latest version.

mlxfwstress enables/disables various firmware stress flows. It can work in multiple modes:

  • Enable/disable a specific set of stress types

  • Clear all stress types

  • Random mode:

    • Single mode - choose one stress type in each iteration and enable/disable it

    • Wild-mode- choose multiple stress types in each iteration and enable/disable them

Each time a stress type is chosen in a random iteration, the opposite operation is done on it (e.g., if a stress type is turned on, in the next iteration it will be turned off and vice versa).

  • Toggle mode:

    • Turns on and off the list of stress types alternating. Can be used with iterations.

      Note

      To disable a stressor while in toggling mode, first you must disable the mlxfwstress tool, and only after that disable the stressor.

  • Clear semaphore:

    Note: This functionality is supported in ConnectX-3 Pro adapter cards only.

mlxfwstress Synopsis

# mlxfwstress [-d|--dev <DeviceName>] [-h|--help] [-v|--version] [-o|--operation <Operation>] [--rand-mode <Random mode>] [-t|--stress-type <Stress type>] [--iterations <Iterations>] [--stress-delay <Stress delay>] [--max-rand-on <Max rand on>] [--hang-type <Hang type>] [--seed <seed>] [--toggle-time <x,y>]

where:

-d|--dev <DeviceName>

Perform operation for a specified device

-h|--help

Show this message and exit

-v|--version

Show the executable version and exit

-o|--operation <Operation>

Choose operation: on, off, clear_all, random query, clear_semaphore

--rand-mode <Random mode>

Choose a random mode: single, wild

-t|--stress-type <Stress type>

Specify a list of stress types separated by comma. (See Stress Types.)

--iterations <Iterations>

Specify the number of iterations.

--stress-delay <Stress delay>

Specify the stress delay in seconds (can be float).

Note: Some stress flows may take more time.

Recommended values: 0-1

--max-rand-on <Max rand on>

Specify the maximal time a stress is allowed to be on in random mode in seconds.

Recommended values (0,1]

Default is 1

--hang-type <Hang type>

Specify a list of hang types separated by comma. (See Hang Types.)

--seed <seed>

Specify the seed for the random.

--toggle-time <x,y>

Toggle time after off, both in seconds (can be float). If y is not supplied the tool will use equal values for x and y

Stress Types

ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5 Adapter Cards Stress Types

The following are the stress types available for ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5 adapter cards:

Category

Stress Type

Description

Notes

Transparent

PAUSE_STORM_GENERATION

Generates pause frames from the device toward the network

INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_1

Invalidates STE cache

INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_2

Invalidates qp L0 cache (RX)

INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_3

Invalidates dct L0 cache (RX)

INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_4

Invalidates scatter list cache in RX

INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_CQ

Invalidates CQC cache

INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_SX1

Invalidates SXDC cache

INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_5

Invalidates LDB cache

INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_GENERAL_1

Invalidates RO caches

INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_SX2

Invalidates pkey cache (SX)

INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_SX3

Invalidates guid cache (SX)

INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_QP

Invalidates QPC (main QP cache unit)

Hang FW/HW

PACKET_DROP

Drops N packets on portx

This type requires the following extra flags:

  • num_of_packets - 8 bit (max 15)

  • port_num - 8 bit (should be 1 or 2)


ConnectX-3 Pro Adapter Cards Stress Types

The following are the stress types available for ConnectX-3 Pro adapter cards:

Note

Stressors in "Transparent" category that are active for more than 100 msec, may cause resiliency.

Category

Stress Type

Description

Transparent

STOP_CE_INSTAGE_EQE

Stops sending EQEs created by the hardware (not the ones created by the firmware).

STOP_EDBH

Stops the handling of external doorbells.

STOP_IDBH

Stops the handling of internal doorbells.

STOP_QPC_MISS_MACHINE_0

STOP_QPC_MISS_MACHINE_1

STOP_QPC_MISS_MACHINE_2

STOP_QPC_MISS_MACHINE_3

Spots reading a QPC from the ICM on a miss-blocking hardware/firmware that accesses the QPC

LOCK_CEGW

Locks the CQE gateway.

LOCK_OBGW_TPT

LOCK_OBGW_TCU

LOCK_OBGW_SXD

Locks the OBGW (access to the host memory gateway).

LOCK_QPCGW_RX

Locks QPCGW.

LOCK_SEMAPHORE_IPC_RX0

LOCK_SEMAPHORE_IPC_RX1

LOCK_SEMAPHORE_IPC_LDB

LOCK_SEMAPHORE_IPC_SX1

Locks the IPC semaphore.

INVALIDATE_CACHES

Invalidates caches.

Performance

STOP_SXP_VL_ARB_PORT1

STOP_SXP_VL_ARB_PORT2

Stops transmission of packets to the wire. Causes head-of-line packet drop (HLL) if enabled.

RX_BACKPRESSURE

Stops the RX pipe - back-pressure to wire- sending tx pauses.

DROP_PACKETS_TX

Drops packets on the TX side.


Turning On Stress Types

To turn on a specific stress type:

mlxfwstress -d mt4103_pciconf0 -o on -t STOP_CE_INSTAGE_EQE
-------------------------------------------------
Operation: [ON]
-------------------------------------------------
Turning ON stress type: stop_ce_instage_eqe -PASSED

To turn on a set of stress types:

mlxfwstress -d mt4103_pciconf0 -o on -t STOP_CE_INSTAGE_EQE,STOP_QPC_MISS_MACHINE_3,LOCK_SEMAPHORE_IPC_RX1
-------------------------------------------------
Operation: [ON]
-------------------------------------------------
Turning ON stress type: stop_ce_instage_eqe -PASSED
Turning ON stress type: stop_qpc_miss_machine_3 -PASSED
Turning ON stress type: lock_semaphore_ipc_rx1 -PASSED

To turn on all the available stress types:

mlxfwstress -d mt4119_pciconf0 -t ALL -o on
Random seed: [1587969653]
-------------------------------------------------
Operation:         [ON]
-------------------------------------------------
Turning ON stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_CQ                         -PASSED
Turning ON stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_GENERAL_1                  -PASSED
Turning ON stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_QP                         -PASSED
Turning ON stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_1                       -PASSED
Turning ON stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_2                       -PASSED
Turning ON stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_3                       -PASSED
Turning ON stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_4                       -PASSED
Turning ON stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_5                       -PASSED
Turning ON stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_SX1                        -PASSED
Turning ON stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_SX2                        -PASSED
Turning ON stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_SX3                        -PASSED


Turning Off Stress Types

To turn off a specific stress type:

mlxfwstress -d mt4103_pciconf0 -o off -t STOP_CE_INSTAGE_EQE
-------------------------------------------------
Operation: [OFF]
-------------------------------------------------
Turning OFF stress type: stop_ce_instage_eqe -PASSED

To turn off a set of stress types:

mlxfwstress -d mt4103_pciconf0 -o off -t STOP_CE_INSTAGE_EQE,STOP_QPC_MISS_MACHINE_3,LOCK_SEMAPHORE_IPC_RX1
-------------------------------------------------
Operation: [OFF]
-------------------------------------------------
Turning OFF stress type: stop_ce_instage_eqe -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: stop_qpc_miss_machine_3 -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: lock_semaphore_ipc_rx1 -PASSED


Querying the Stress Types

To query the state of all stress types:

mlxfwstress -d mt4117_pciconf0 -o query -t ALL
-------------------------------------------------
Operation:         [QUERY]
-------------------------------------------------
Querying stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_CQ  		-ENABLED
Querying stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_GENERAL_1	-ENABLED
Querying stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_QP  		-ENABLED
Querying stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_1		-ENABLED
Querying stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_2		-ENABLED
Querying stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_3		-ENABLED
Querying stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_4		-ENABLED
Querying stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_5		-NOT SUPPORTED
Querying stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_SX1 		-ENABLED
Querying stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_SX2 		-ENABLED
Querying stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_SX3 		-ENABLED


Hang Types

ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5 Adapter Cards Hang Types

The following are the hang types available for ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5 adapter cards:

Category

Stress Type

Description

Notes

Hang FW/HW

FFSER

Initialize FaultInjector object

  • This hang type is supported in BlueField-2 device only.

  • No extra flag is required.

STOP_RX_PER_PRIO1

This type requires the following extra flags:

  • vl_mask - 16 bit

  • port_num - 8 bit

mlxfwstress -d  mt4115_pciconf0 -o on --hang-type STOP_RX_PER_PRIO --extra %STOP_RX_PER_PRIO[0x00100FF]
Random seed: [1588056318]
-------------------------------------------------
Operation:         [ON]
-------------------------------------------------
Turning ON hang type: STOP_RX_PER_PRIO              		-PASSED

To turn this Hang Type, the command must be executed in the following format:

Example:

mlxfwstress -d mt4115_pciconf0 -o on --hang-type STOP_RX_PER_PRIO --extra % STOP_RX_PER_PRIO [0x000100FF]
output:
Random seed: [1573642282]
-------------------------------------------------
Operation: [ON]
-------------------------------------------------
Turning ON hang type: STOP_RX_PER_PRIO-PASSED


Turning On Hang Types

To turn on a specific hang type:

mlxfwstress -d mt4103_pciconf0 -o on --hang-type HANG_SX1
-------------------------------------------------
Operation: [ON]
-------------------------------------------------
Turning ON hang type: Sx1 -PASSED

To turn on a set of hang types:

mlxfwstress -d mt4103_pciconf0 -o on --hang-type HANG_SX1,HANG_RX1
-------------------------------------------------
Operation: [ON]
-------------------------------------------------
Turning ON hang type: Sx1 -PASSED
Turning ON hang type: Rx1 -PASSED


Turning Off Hang Types

To turn off a specific hang type:

mlxfwstress -d mt4103_pciconf0 -o off --hang-type HANG_SX1
-------------------------------------------------
Operation: [OFF]
-------------------------------------------------
Turning OFF hang type: Sx1 -PASSED

To turn off a set of hang types:

mlxfwstress -d mt4103_pciconf0 -o off --hang-type HANG_SX1,HANG_RX1
-------------------------------------------------
Operation: [OFF]
-------------------------------------------------
Turning OFF hang type: Sx1 -PASSED
Turning OFF hang type: Rx1 -PASSED


Querying the Hang Types

To query the state of all hang types:

mlxfwstress -d mt4103_pciconf0 -o query --hang-type ALL
-------------------------------------------------
Operation: [QUERY]
-------------------------------------------------
Querying hang type: Sx1 -ENABLED
Querying hang type: Rx1 -ENABLED
Querying hang type: Tx -ENABLED
Querying hang type: Rx -ENABLED


Clearing all Stress/Hang Types

To clear all stress/hang types:

mlxfwstress - d mt4103_pciconf0 -o clear_all
-------------------------------------------------
Operation: [CLEAR_ALL]
-------------------------------------------------
Turning OFF hang type: Sx1 -PASSED
Turning OFF hang type: Rx1 -PASSED
Turning OFF hang type: Tx -PASSED
Turning OFF hang type: Rx -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: stop_ce_instage_eqe -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: stop_sxp_vl_arb_port1 -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: stop_sxp_vl_arb_port2 -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: stop_edbh -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: stop_idbh -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: stop_qpc_miss_machine_0 -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: stop_qpc_miss_machine_1 -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: stop_qpc_miss_machine_2 -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: stop_qpc_miss_machine_3 -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: lock_cegw -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: lock_obgw_tpt -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: lock_obgw_tcu -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: lock_obgw_sxd -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: lock_qpcgw_rx -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: lock_semaphore_ipc_sx1 -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: lock_semaphore_ipc_rx0 -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: lock_semaphore_ipc_rx1 -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: lock_semaphore_ipc_ldb -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: invalidate_caches -PASSED

Clearing the Semaphore

To clear the semaphore:

mlxfwstress -d mt4103_pciconf0 -o clear_semaphore
-------------------------------------------------
Operation: [CLEAR_SEMAPHORE]
-------------------------------------------------
Semaphore was cleared successfully

Random Operation

There are two random modes you can choose from:

  • Single - gives a set of stress types, in each iteration one stress type is chosen an toggled ON/OFF according to his current state

  • Wild - gives a set of stress types, in each iteration a random subset of stress types is chosen and toggled ON/OFF according to their current state

Setting the Random Mode for the Stress Types

To set the Single Mode:

mlxfwstress -d mt4103_pciconf0 -o random --rand-mode single -t STOP_CE_INSTAGE_EQE --stress-delay 0.2 --iterations 10
-------------------------------------------------
Operation: [RANDOM]
-------------------------------------------------
#############################################
Random:
Iterations delay: 0.2 [sec]
Iterations number: 10
Max on time: 1 [sec]
#############################################
RANDOM ITERATION: [1]
[stop_ce_instage_eqe]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
RANDOM ITERATION: [2]
[stop_ce_instage_eqe]: [OFF], duration since last operation: 200 [ms]
RANDOM ITERATION: [3]
[stop_ce_instage_eqe]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 201 [ms]
RANDOM ITERATION: [4]
[stop_ce_instage_eqe]: [OFF], duration since last operation: 200 [ms]
RANDOM ITERATION: [5]
[stop_ce_instage_eqe]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 200 [ms]
RANDOM ITERATION: [6]
[stop_ce_instage_eqe]: [OFF], duration since last operation: 201 [ms]
RANDOM ITERATION: [7]
[stop_ce_instage_eqe]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 200 [ms]
RANDOM ITERATION: [8]
[stop_ce_instage_eqe]: [OFF], duration since last operation: 201 [ms]
RANDOM ITERATION: [9]
[stop_ce_instage_eqe]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 200 [ms]
Turning OFF stress type: stop_ce_instage_eqe
RANDOM ITERATION: [10]
[stop_ce_instage_eqe]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 200 [ms]
=======================================================
Turning off all stress types after random:
Turning OFF stress type: stop_ce_instage_eqe

  • As seen in the example above, after the specified number of iterations, the tool turns off all the stress types.

  • The default value for stress-delay is 1 second.

  • If no number of iterations was supplied then the user is expected to stop the tool with ctrl+c. The tool turns off all the stress types.

To set the Wild Mode:

mlxfwstress -d mt4103_pciconf0 -o random --rand-mode wild -t ALL --stress-delay 0.2 --max-rand-on 1 --iterations 5
-------------------------------------------------
Operation: [RANDOM]
-------------------------------------------------
#############################################
Random:
Iterations delay: 0.2 [sec]
Iterations number: 5
Max on time: 1 [sec]
#############################################
 
RANDOM ITERATION: [1]
[stop_ce_instage_eqe]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
[stop_sxp_vl_arb_port2]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
[stop_edbh]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
[stop_idbh]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
[stop_qpc_miss_machine_0]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
[stop_qpc_miss_machine_3]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
[lock_cegw]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
[lock_obgw_tcu]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
[lock_qpcgw_rx]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
[lock_semaphore_ipc_sx1]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
 
RANDOM ITERATION: [2]
[stop_sxp_vl_arb_port1]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
[stop_edbh]: [OFF], duration since last operation: 203 [ms]
[stop_idbh]: [OFF], duration since last operation: 203 [ms]
[stop_qpc_miss_machine_3]: [OFF], duration since last operation: 202 [ms]
[lock_cegw]: [OFF], duration since last operation: 202 [ms]
[lock_obgw_tpt]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
[lock_obgw_tcu]: [OFF], duration since last operation: 203 [ms]
[lock_semaphore_ipc_rx0]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
[lock_semaphore_ipc_rx1]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
[lock_semaphore_ipc_ldb]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
 
RANDOM ITERATION: [3]
[stop_ce_instage_eqe]: [OFF], duration since last operation: 406 [ms]
[stop_sxp_vl_arb_port2]: [OFF], duration since last operation: 406 [ms]
[stop_edbh]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 203 [ms]
[stop_idbh]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 203 [ms]
[stop_qpc_miss_machine_0]: [OFF], duration since last operation: 406 [ms]
[stop_qpc_miss_machine_2]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
[lock_obgw_tpt]: [OFF], duration since last operation: 203 [ms]
[lock_obgw_sxd]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
[lock_semaphore_ipc_sx1]: [OFF], duration since last operation: 405 [ms]
[lock_semaphore_ipc_ldb]: [OFF], duration since last operation: 203 [ms]
 
RANDOM ITERATION: [4]
[stop_sxp_vl_arb_port2]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 203 [ms]
[stop_edbh]: [OFF], duration since last operation: 202 [ms]
[stop_idbh]: [OFF], duration since last operation: 202 [ms]
[stop_qpc_miss_machine_1]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
[stop_qpc_miss_machine_3]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 406 [ms]
[lock_obgw_tpt]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 202 [ms]
[lock_obgw_tcu]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 406 [ms]
[lock_obgw_sxd]: [OFF], duration since last operation: 203 [ms]
[lock_semaphore_ipc_sx1]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 203 [ms]
[lock_semaphore_ipc_rx1]: [OFF], duration since last operation: 406 [ms]
[invalidate_caches]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
 
Turning OFF stress type: stop_sxp_vl_arb_port1
Turning OFF stress type: stop_sxp_vl_arb_port2
Turning OFF stress type: stop_qpc_miss_machine_1
Turning OFF stress type: stop_qpc_miss_machine_2
Turning OFF stress type: stop_qpc_miss_machine_3
Turning OFF stress type: lock_obgw_tpt
Turning OFF stress type: lock_obgw_tcu
Turning OFF stress type: lock_qpcgw_rx
Turning OFF stress type: lock_semaphore_ipc_sx1
Turning OFF stress type: lock_semaphore_ipc_rx0
Turning OFF stress type: invalidate_caches
 
RANDOM ITERATION: [5]
[stop_sxp_vl_arb_port2]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 202 [ms]
[stop_idbh]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 322 [ms]
[lock_obgw_tpt]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 202 [ms]
[lock_obgw_tcu]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 202 [ms]
[lock_qpcgw_rx]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 202 [ms]
[invalidate_caches]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 202 [ms]
=======================================================
Turning off all stress types after random:
 
Turning OFF stress type: stop_sxp_vl_arb_port2
Turning OFF stress type: stop_idbh
Turning OFF stress type: lock_obgw_tpt
Turning OFF stress type: lock_obgw_tcu
Turning OFF stress type: lock_qpcgw_rx
Turning OFF stress type: invalidate_caches


ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro Adapter Cards Hang Types

The following are the hang types available for ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro adapter cards:

Category

Stress Type

Description

Notes

Hang FW/HW

HANG_SX1

HANG_RX1

HANG_TX

HANG_RX

ALL

Hang types that require extra flags are not supported when running with the 'ALL' option.
