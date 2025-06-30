mlxi2c Utility

The mst driver must be started prior to running mlxi2c.

To start mlxi2c:

Start the mst driver (mst start or mst restart). Note: This step in not required in Windows. Run mlxi2c with the following command line syntax: Copy Copied! # mlxi2c [switches...] <command> [parameters...]

Switches Options

-d <device> mst i2c device name default: "/dev/mst/mtusb-1" Affected commands: all -h Print this help information -s, --i2c-secondary <address> Change the I2C secondary address. -v Print version and exit

Commands

p <i2c_component> Route the i2c path to the indicated i2c component scan Scan the i2c slave addresses

Example:

Display the addresses of all I2C-accessible devices: