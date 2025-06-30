NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.26.1-31 LTS
Release Notes
These are the release notes for NVIDIA® Firmware Tools (MFT). MFT supports the following operating systems: Linux, Windows, VMware ESXi and FreeBSD. Please see the supported platform table for further details.
The tools functionality is identical in all operating systems unless otherwise noted.
Revision
Date
Description
4.26.1-31
June 30, 2025
Initial release of this Release Notes version. This version introduces Bug Fixes.