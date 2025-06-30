Supported Adapter Cards Firmware Versions
MFT supports the following NVIDIA® network adapter cards:
Adapter Card
Bundled Firmware Version
BlueField®-3
32.39.2048
BlueField®-2
24.39.2048
ConnectX-7
28.39.2048
ConnectX-6 Lx
26.39.2048
ConnectX-6 Dx
22.39.2048
ConnectX-6
20.39.2048
The following are the supported legacy HCAs and firmware versions:
HCAs
Firmware Version
FlexBoot Version
UEFI Version
NVIDIA ConnectX-5 / NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Ex
16.35.3006
3.6.901
14.29.14
NVIDIA BlueField
18.33.1048
3.6.502
14.26.17
ConnectX-4 Lx
14.32.1010
14.25.17
ConnectX-4
12.28.2006
3.6.102
14.22.14
ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro
2.42.5000
3.4.752
N/A
For the complete list of supported cards, please refer to NVIDIA® ConnectX®-4 Lx and above firmware web pages at http://www.mellanox.com/page/firmware_download.
To download the firmware binaries, please visit Firmware Downloads.