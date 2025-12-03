Supported Operating Systems and Platforms
MFT is supported on the following platforms:
Table Legend:
+ (Green)
Supported and tested
** (Orange)
Supported but not tested
*** Blue
Partially tested
OS
Platform
Status
RHEL 7.2
x86_64
+
RHEL 7.4
x86_64
+
RHEL 7.4
PPC64
+
RHEL 7.4
PPC64LE
+
RHEL 7.5 Alt - Community
ARM
**
RHEL 7.6 Alt - Community
ARM
+
RHEL 7.6
PPC64 (Power 9)
+
RHEL 7.6
x86_64
+
RHEL 7.7
x86_64
+
RHEL 7.8
x86_64
+
RHEL 7.9
x86_64
+
RHEL 7.9
PPC64
**
RHEL 7.9
PPC64LE
+
RHEL 8
ARM
**
RHEL 8
PPC64LE
**
RHEL 8
x86_64
+
RHEL 8.1
PPC64LE
**
RHEL 8.1
x86_64
+
RHEL 8.2
x86_64
+
RHEL 8.2
PPC64LE
**
RHEL 8.3
PPC64LE
**
RHEL 8.3
x86_64
+
RHEL 8.4
PPC64LE
**
RHEL 8.4
x86_64
+
RHEL 8.5
PPC64LE
**
RHEL 8.5
x86_64
+
RHEL 8.6
x86_64
+
RHEL 8.6
PPC64LE
**
RHEL 8.7
x86_64
**
RHEL 8.7
PPC64LE
+
RHEL 8.8
x86_64
+
RHEL 8.8
PPC64LE
**
RHEL 8.8
ARM64
+
RHEL 8.9 - Beta
x86_64
**
RHEL 8.9 - Beta
PPC64LE
+
RHEL 8.9 - Beta
ARM64
**
RHEL 9.0
x86_64
+
RHEL 9.0
PPC64LE
+
RHEL 9.1
x86_64
**
RHEL 9.1
PPC64LE
+
RHEL 9.2
x86_64
+
RHEL 9.2
PPC64LE
+
RHEL 9.2
ARM64
+
RHEL 9.3
x86_64
+
RHEL 9.3
PPC64LE
+
RHEL 9.3
ARM64
+
Centos Stream v8 - Community
x86_64
**
Centos Stream v8 - Community
PPC64LE
**
Centos Stream v9 - Community
x86_64
+
Centos Stream v9 - Community
PPC64LE
**
OEL 7.9
x86_64
+
OEL 8.4
x86_64
+
OEL 8.6
x86_64
+
OEL 8.7
x86_64
+
OEL 8.8
x86_64
**
OEL 9.0
x86_64
+
OEL 9.1
x86_64
**
OEL 9.2
x86_64
+
Fedora 32 - Community
X86_64
+
Fedora 35 - Community
X86_64
**
Sles12 SP2 - Community
PPC64LE
**
Sles12 SP2 - Community
x86_64
**
Sles12 SP3 - Community
x86_64
**
Sles12 SP3 - Community
ppc64LE
**
Sles12 SP4 - Community
ARM64
**
Sles12 SP4 - Community
PPC64LE
**
Sles12 SP4 - Community
x86_64
**
Sles12 SP5
ARM64
**
Sles12 SP5
x86_64
+
Sles12 SP5 Community
PPC64LE
**
Sles15 SP2
x86_64
**
Sles15 SP2
PPC64LE
+
Sles15 SP3
PPC64LE
**
Sles15 SP3
x86_64
+
Sles15 SP4
PPC64LE
+
Sles15 SP4
x86_64
+
Sles15 SP5
PPC64LE
+
Sles15 SP5
x86_64
+
EulerOS V2.0 SP9 - Community
x86_64
**
EulerOS V2.0 SP10 - Community
x86_64
+
EulerOS V2.0 SP11
x86_64
+
EulerOS V2.0 SP12
x86_64
**
EulerOS V2.0 SP12
ARM64
+
OpenEuler 20.3 SP1 - Community
x86_64
**
OpenEuler 20.3 SP3
x86_64
+
OpenEuler 22.3 LTS
x86_64
+
Ubuntu 16.04 - Community
x86_64
**
Ubuntu 16.04 - Community
PPC64LE
+
Ubuntu 18.04
x86_64
+
Ubuntu 18.04
PPC64LE
+
Ubuntu 18.04
ARM64
+
Ubuntu 20.04
PPC64LE
+
Ubuntu 20.04
ARM64
+
Ubuntu 20.04
x86_64
+
Ubuntu 22.04
x86_64
+
Ubuntu 23.04
x86_64
+
BCLinux 21.10 SP2
x86_64
+
BCLinux 21.10 SP2
ARM
+
Debian 9.13
x86_64
+
Debian 10.8
x86_64
+
Debian 10.9
x86_64
+
Debian 10.13
x86_64
+
Debian 10.13
ARM
**
Debian 11.3
Arm
+
Debian 11.3
x86_64
+
Debian 12.1
x86_64
+
Debian 12.1
ARM
+
Citrix server 8.2
x86_64
+
Anolis 8.4 - Community
x86_64
**
Anolis 8.6
x86_64
+
Anolis 8.6
ARM
+
Korg 6.5
x86_64
+
Korg 6.5
ARM
**
OpenSUSE 15.3 - Community
x86_64
**
Photon 3.0 - Community
x86_64
**
Xen 7.1.2
x86_64
+
CTYunOS3
x86_64
+
CTYunOS3
ppc64le
**
Alma 8.5
x86_64
**
KylinOS v10 SP2
x86_64
+
KylinOS v10 SP3
x86_64
+
KylinOS v10 SP3
ARM
**
Allinux 3.2
x86_64
+
Allinux 3.2
ppc64le
+
DriveOS 6.0.5.0
x86_64
+
DriveOS 6.0.5.0
ARM
+
UOS v20 1021e
x86_64
+
UOS v20 1021e
ARM
**
UOS v20 1040d
x86_64
+
Windows 10 1809
64 Bit
+
Windows Server 2016
64 Bit
+
Windows Server 2019
64 Bit
+
Windows Server 2022
64 Bit
+
Windows Server AH2023
64 Bit
+
Windows Server AH2022
64 Bit
**
Windows Server AH2021
64 Bit
+
Windows Server AH2020
64 Bit
+
Windows 10 21H2
64 Bit
+
Windows 10 22H2
64 Bit
+
Windows 11
64 Bit
+
Windows 11 22H2
64 Bit
+
WinPE 4.0
32 Bit
+
WinPE 4.0
64 Bit
+
WinPE 5.0
32 Bit
+
WinPE 5.0
64 Bit
+
WinPE 5.1
32 Bit
+
WinPE 5.1
64 Bit
+
WinPE 10
32 Bit
**
WinPE 10
64 Bit
**
VMware ESXi 7.0 u3 Native (Vsphere 2021)
64 Bit
+
VMware ESXi 8.0 Native (Vsphere 2022)
64 Bit
+
VMware ESXi 8.0 Native (Vsphere 2022)
ARM
+
VMware ESXi 8.0 u1 Native (Vsphere 2022)
64 Bit
+
VMware ESXi 8.0 u1 Native (Vsphere 2022)
ARM
+
VMware ESXi 8.0 u2 Native (Vsphere 2022)
x86_64
+
VMware ESXi 8.0 u2 Native (Vsphere 2022)
ARM
+
VMware ESXi 8.0 u3 Native
64 Bit
+
VMware ESXi 8.0 u3 Native
ARM
+
FreeBSD 13.0-STABLE
x86_64
+
FreeBSD 14-CURRENT
x86_64
+
SONiC 202211_1
64 Bit
+
MLNX-OS 3.11.2000
64 Bit
+
Cumulus 5.6
64 Bit
**
NV-OS 25.01.2500
64 Bit
**
DVS 4.6.2000
64 Bit
+