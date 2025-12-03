User Manual Revision History
Revision
Date
4.26.1-31
June 30. 2025
No changes to the User Manual.
4.26.1
December 14, 2023
No changes to the User Manual.
4.26.0
November 6, 2023
Updated:
4.25.1
October 22, 2023
Added:
4.25.0
August 10, 2023
Updated:
Added:
4.24.0
May 4, 2023
Updated:
Added:
4.23.0
January 31, 2023
Updated:
Added:
4.22.0
October 31, 2022
In the mlxlink Utility chapter:
In the mlxfwreset – Loading Firmware on 5th Generation Devices Tool chapter added mlxfwreset for Switch Devices.
Added a note in resourcedump Utility.
4.21.0
July 31, 2022
Updated mlxfwreset – Loading Firmware on 5th Generation Devices Tool, added "mlxfwreset after Changing Configurations using mlxconfig".
Updated Burning a Firmware Image, added "Querying Vendor Specific Firmware Information from a NVIDIA AOC / Transceiver".
Updated the "-l |--loopback <loopback> " description in mlxlink Utility.
Added "–mem_access" flag to fwtrace Utility
Added the "–noddr" and "–mmap" flags to 2024-10-21_05-55-27_itrace Utility
Removed the following flags: vpd_prog_rw<rw-keywords-file> &-vpd_set_keyword <keywordassignment> from mlxburn – Firmware Image Generator and Burner
mlxtokengenerator - Token Creation Tool added new section.
4.20.0
April 30, 2022
4.18.1
January 16, 2022
4.18.0
November 30, 2021
4.17.0
June 30, 2021
4.16.3
March 31, 2021
4.16.2
March 01, 2021
4.16.1
February 08, 2021
No changes to the User Manual.
4.16.0
January 04, 2020
4.15.1
September 15, 2020
4.15.0
July 31, 2020
4.14.4
May 31, 2020
4.14.2
April 30, 2020
4.14.0
February 28, 2020
4.13.3
December 12, 2019
4.13.0
September 26, 2019
4.12.0
April 30, 2019
4.11.0
March 2019
Converted to online html format; some reorganization.