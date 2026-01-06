ConnectX-4 onwards Adapter Cards Family
Upon first time device burning, the GUIDs, MACs and VPD of the device are required to be set on the flash.
The sections below demonstrate two methods of burning a new ConnectX-4 onwards device in order to set these initial settings. Subsequent firmware updates will not change these settings.
flint for OEM is required for burning ConnectX-4 onwards adapter cards family for the first time.
For information regarding GUIDs, MACs and VPD, please refer to Accessing Remote InfiniBand Device by Direct Route MADs.
Method 1: Generating Firmware with Specific GUIDs and MACs and Burning it on the Device
In order to burn a new device, follow the steps below:
Disable the Write protection.
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt521_pciconf0 -ocr hw set Flash0.WriteProtected=Disabled
Burn the entire flash.
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt521_pciconf0 -i ./ fw-ConnectX4- MCX454_Ax.bin -ocr -ignore_dev_data - allow_psid_change -nofs --yes burn
Set Write protection
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt521_pciconf0 -ocr hw set Flash0.WriteProtected=Top,
8-SubSectors
Enable flash quad SPI IO operations.
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt521_pciconf0 -ocr hw set QuadEn=
1
Method 2: Generating Firmware Image with Blank GUIDs, Burning and Setting GUIDs on the Device
In order to burn a new device, follow the steps below:
Disable the Write protection.
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt521_pciconf0 -ocr hw set Flash0.WriteProtected=Disabled
Burn the entire flash.
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt521_pciconf0 -i ./ fw- ConnectX4- MCX454_Ax.bin -ocr -ignore_dev_data - allow_psid_change -nofs --yes burn
Set device manufacture GUIDs and MACs.
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt521_pciconf0 -ocr -guid
0xe41d2d0300570fc0-mac
0x0000e41d2d570fc0smg
Set device GUIDs and MACs.
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt521_pciconf0 -ocr -guid
0xe41d2d0300570fc0-mac
0x0000e41d2d570fc0sg
Set Write protection on the last sector using flint:
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt521_pciconf0 -ocr hw set Flash0.WriteProtected=Top,
8-SubSectorsNote
The command may vary based on the Flash type used.
Protection_type can be :
1- Top,8-SubSectors, if it is in [W25QxxBV]
2- Top,1-Sectors, if it is in [MX25L16xxx, N25Q0XX, IS25LPxxx, S25FL256L, MX25Lxxx, W25Qxxx, MX25Uxxx]
Enable flash quad SPI IO operations.
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt521_pciconf0 -ocr hw set QuadEn=
1
To view flash settings:
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt521_pciconf0 -ocr hw query
To view assigned GUIDs:
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt521_pciconf0 -ocr
To change a GUID after the initial burn:
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt4115_pciconf0 -ocr -guid
0xe41d2d0300570fc0sg
To change a MAC after the initial burn:
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt4115_pciconf0 -ocr -mac
0x0000e41d2d570fc0sg
To change a GUID and derive MAC from it after the initial burn, run:
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt4115_pciconf0 -ocr -uid
0xe41d2d0300570fc0sg