NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.26.1-35 LTS (2023 LTS U6)
Customer Affecting Changes

Changes in This Release

This section provides a list of changes that took place in the current version and break compatibility/interface, discontinue support for features and/or OS versions, etc.

Planned for Version

Description

4.26.1-35

Starting with the October 2025 firmware release, and for all subsequent versions, compatibility with the older MFT releases (4.31.0-149 and 4.30.0-139) is no longer supported.

Changes Planned for Future Releases

This section provides a list of changes that will take place in a future version of the product and will break compatibility/interface, discontinue support for features and/or OS versions, etc.

Planned for Version

Description

N/A

N/A

Changes in Earlier Releases

This section provides a list of changes that took place throughout the past two major releases that broke compatibility/interface, discontinued support for features and/or OS versions, etc.

For an archive of all changes, please refer to the Release Notes History section.

Planned for Version

Description

N/A

N/A

Discontinued Features

List of features which are supported in previous generations of hardware devices.

N/A
