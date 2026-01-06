The mlxtrace utility is used to configure and extract HW events generated by different units in NVIDIA devices. The utility generates a dump ".trc" file which contains HW events that assist us with debug, troubleshooting and performance analysis. Events can be stored in host memory if driver is up or in a small on-chip buffer (always available) depending on the utility running mode. In order to run the utility it's required to have a configuration file first, this file should be provided by the NVIDIA representative.

A dump file "mlxtrace.trc" will be generated by end of run (file name can be controlled by "-o" flag), this file should be sent to the NVIDIA representative for further diagnostics/troubleshooting.

Note Memory mode on 5th generation (Group II) devices is supported only by PCI mst devices. Memory mode is supported in Windows, as well as in Linux.

Note For the tool to properly work with Inband devices, both the MFT and the Firmware must be updated to the latest (MFT v4.18.0 & firmware vXX.32.1xxx).