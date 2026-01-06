MTUSB Cable Board
The mlxcables tool supports reading cable data directly via i2c when the cable is connected to a dedicated board. The board is connected to the host with an MTUSB adapter.
Examples on a Windows machine:
After adding the cables using 'mst cable add' the following mst status is presented:
mst status
MST devices:
------------
mtusb-
1
Cable MST devices:
-------------------
mtusb-1_cable
Query the cable:
mlxcables -d mtusb-1_cable
Querying Cables ....
Cable #
1:
---------
Cable name : mtusb-1_cable
FW version :
2.0.
208
FW Dev ID :
0x20
FW GW version : Legacy
-------- Cable EEPROM --------
Identifier : QSFP+ (0dh)
Technology :
850 nm VCSEL (00h)
Compliance : 40G Active Cable (XLPPI), 100G AOC (Active Optical Cable) or 25GAUI C2M AOC.
Wavelength :
850 nm
OUI :
0x0002c9
Vendor : Mellanox
Serial number : MT1707FT01544
Part number : MFA1A00-E001
Revision : A1
Temperature :
31 C
Length :
1 m
Read from a specific address:
mlxcables -d mtusb-1_cable -r -p
0 -o
165 -l
3
Page[
0].Byte[
165] =
0x00
Page[
0].Byte[
166] =
0x02
Page[
0].Byte[
167] =
0xc9