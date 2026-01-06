Querying the Firmware Image

Security Attributes field in Query output:

This field lists the security attributes of the device’s firmware, where:

Secure-fw: This attribute indicates that this binary/device supports secure-firmware-updates. It means that only officially signed binaries can be loaded to the device from the host, and that the current binary is signed.

Signed-fw: This attribute indicates that that this binary is signed and that the device can verify digital signatures of new updates. However, unlike, secure-fw, there might still be methods to upload unsigned binaries to the device from the host.

debug: This attribute indicate that this binary is (or this device runs) a debug-version. Debug versions are custom made for specific data-centers or labs, and can only be installed after a corresponding debug-fw token is pushed to the device. The debug-fw-token, which is digitally signed, includes a list of the target devices MAC addresses.