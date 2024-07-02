Cable Utilities

To discover the cables that are connected to the local devices:

Copy Copied! mst cable add

This command will scan all the local PCI devices and try to discover cable connected to each port.

To expand the discovery to include also the IB fabric, use the "--with_ib" flag. This flag by default will scan all the ib devices from the ibstat/ibv_devices output. To run only a specific interface and port, the interface or the port should be specified after the flag.

Examples:

To scan all the fabric:

Copy Copied! mst cable add --with_ib

To scan a specific interface:

Copy Copied! mst cable add --with_ib mlx4_0

or:

Copy Copied! mst cable add --with_ib mlx4_0 1





The name of the cable will be the same name as the mst-device/PCI-device with _cable_<port>.

Examples:

Copy Copied! mst cable add -I- Added 2 cable devices. mst status MST modules: … Cables: ------------------- mt4115_pciconf0_cable_0 mt4115_pciconf0.1_cable_1





When using the '--with_ib' flag, the name of the cable devices are created the same as the Inband devices with _cable.