The fwtrace utility extracts and prints trace messages generated by the firmware running on 5th generation (Group II) devices iRISCs.

These trace messages inform developers of software drivers about internal status, events, critical errors, etc. Trace messages generated by iRISCs are stored in the trace buffer. The trace buffer is located in host memory. The tool also supports mem free mode where it uses a device internal small buffer.

By default, the firmware does not print trace messages. Please contact your FAE for more details on how to enable firmware tracing.

Note When using secure firmware, the user needs to validate that the value "1" is set to /sys/kernel/debug/tracing/events/mlx5/fw_tracer/enable.

Note Memory mode on 5th generation (Group II) devices is supported only by PCI mst devices.

Note For the tool to properly work with Inband devices, both the MFT and the Firmware must be updated to the latest (MFT v4.18.0 & firmware vXX.32.1xxx).