Generating Firmware Secure and NV LifeCycle Configurations Files

Set values for the parameters in the XML template.

You can set up to 32 forbidden versions. mlxconfig requires all the parameters in the XML template to have values, so in case you want to fill only one forbidden version you have to set the other 31 parameters to zero, you can do that by using index range as follows:

Copy Copied! <forbidden_fw_version index= '1..31' > 0x0 </forbidden_fw_version>