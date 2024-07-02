MFT Configuration

In order to use the mft tools when the MKEY is configured, please edit the /etc/mft.conf file as shown below:

mkey_enable=yes (default: no)

sm_config_dir= (if empty, the SM config directory will be: /var/cache/opensm/ )

sm_conf_file_path=<opensm configuration file full path> (default /etc/opensm/opensm.conf )