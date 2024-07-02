NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.26.1-6 LTS (2023 LTS U3)
mlxcableimgen - Cable Firmware Image Wrapper Generation Tool

The specifications of a compatible cable hardware must be passed to the tool to create the image wrapper.

mlxcableimgen Synopsis

mlxcableimgen -d <OUI> -p <vendor pn> -r <vendor rev> -w <vendor hw major> -m <vendor fw major> -n <vendor fw minor> -b <vendor fw build> -i <fw image> [-j <vendor data>] -o <output path> generate_image

Where:

-d|--vendor_ieee_id

Vendor IEEE ID in Hex (6 characters)

-p|--vendor_pn

Part number provided by vendor in ASCII (16 characters)

-r|--vendor_rev

Revision level for part number provided by vendor in ASCII (2 characters)

-w|--vendor_hw_major

Module hardware major revision in Hex (2 characters)

-m|--vendor_fw_major

Module firmware major revision in Hex (2 characters)

-n|--vendor_fw_minor

Module firmware minor revision in Hex (2 characters)

-b|--vendor_fw_build

Module firmware build revision in Hex (4 characters)

-i|--image_path

Path to FW image file

-j|--vendor_data_path

Path to vendor data file (optional)

-o|--output_path

Path to output image file
