On This Page
mlxconfig – Changing Device Configuration Tool
The mlxconfig tool allows the user to change some of the device configurations without reburning the firmware. The configuration is kept after reset.
By default, mlxconfig shows the configurations that will be loaded in the next boot. For 5th generation devices, it is also possible to query the default configurations and the configurations that are used by the current running firmware.
OFED/WinOF driver to be installed and enabled (for ConnectX-3 and ConnectX-3 Pro)
Access to the device through the PCI interface (pciconf/pci_cr)
For the adapter cards below, the following firmware versions are required:
ConnectX®-3/ConnectX-3 Pro: v2.31.5000 or above
Connect-IB®: v10.10.6000 or above
Supported devices:
Adapter cards: ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro/Connect-IB/ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex/ConnectX-6/ConnectX-6 Dx/ConnectX-6 Lx/ConnectX-7/NVIDIA BlueField®/NVIDIA BlueField-2/NVIDIA BlueField-3
Switches: Switch-IB/Switch-IB 2/Spectrum™/Spectrum-2/Spectrum-3/Spectrum-4/Quantum/Quantum-2
Changing device configurations enabled.
For changes after a successful configuration to take effect, reboot the system.
# mlxconfig [Options] <commands> [Parameters]
where:
|
-d|--dev <device>
|
Performs operation for a specified mst device.
|
-b|--db <filename>
|
Use a specific database file.
|
-f|--file <conf.file>
|
Raw configuration file.
|
-h|--help
|
Displays help message.
|
-v|--version
|
Displays version info.
|
-e|-enable_verbosity
|
Show default and current configurations. Note: For 5th generation (Group II) devices, the --enable_verbosity option works with ConnectX-4 firmware v12.14.0016 and above for querying the default configurations, and with ConnectX-4 firmware v12.17.1010 and above for querying the current configurations.
|
-y|--yes
|
Answers yes in prompt.
|
-a|--all_attrs
|
Show all attributes in the XML template.
|
-p|--private_key
|
pem file for private key.
|
-u|--key_uuid
|
keypair uuid.
|
-eng|--openssl_engine
|
OpenSSL engine name.
|
-k|--open_ssl_key_id
|
OpenSSL key identifier
|
--aws_hsm
|
Sign in 3S environment.
|
-l|--private_key_label
|
Private key label to use for 3S HSM sign.
|
-t|--device_type <switch/hca/linkx>
|
Specify the device type.
|
-s|--session_id
|
Specify the session id for token keep alive session.
|
-st|--session_time
|
Specify session time for token keep alive session.
|
-tkn|--token_type
|
Specify token type.
|
--sign_algorithm
|
Specify a signature algorithm from the following: RSA4k, RSA3k or ECDSA256.
|
--nested_token
|
Include challenge response for ArcusE.
|
clear_semaphore
|
Clear the tool’s semaphore
|
i[show_confs]
|
Display information about all configurations
|
q[uery]
|
Queries the supported configurations. Note: Query command will query a single device if a device is specified. Otherwise, it will query all devices on the machine.
|
r[eset]
|
Resets configurations to their default value
|
s[et]
|
Sets configurations to a specific device
|
set_raw
|
Sets raw configuration file (5th generation/Group II devices only)
|
get_raw
|
Gets raw configuration file (5th generation/Group II devices only)
|
backup
|
Backs up configurations to a file (only 5th generation (Group II) devices). Use set_raw command to restore file.
|
gen_tlvs_file
|
Generate a List of all TLVs. TLVs output file name must be specified
|
g[en_xml_template]
|
Generate an XML template. TLVs input file name and XML output file name must be specified
|
xml2raw
|
Generate a Raw file from an XML file. XML input file name and raw output file name must be specified
|
raw2xml
|
Generate an XML file from a Raw file. raw input file name and XML output file name must be specified
|
xml2bin
|
Generate binary configuration dump file from XML file. XML input file name and bin output file name must be specified.
|
create_conf
|
Generate configuration file from XML file. XML input file name and bin output file name must be specified.
|
apply
|
Apply a configuration file, that was created with create_conf command. bin input file name must be specified.
|
challenge_request
|
Send a token challenge request to the device. Token type must be specified.
|
remote_token_keep_alive
|
Start a remote token session for a specified time. session id must be specified.
|
token_supported
|
Query which tokens are supported.
|
query_token_session
|
Query the status of a token session.
|
end_token_session
|
End an active token session.