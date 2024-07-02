mst Synopsis - FreeBSD
mst <command> [switches]
There are no mst start or stop operations in FreeBSD.
|
mst status
|
Print current status of NVIDIA devices.
|
mst help
|
Print this help information.
|
mst version
|
Print mst version information.
|
mst server start [port]
|
Start mst server to allow incoming connection. Default port is 23108.
|
mst server stop
|
Stop mst server.
|
mst cable add
|
Add the cables that are connected to the device
|
mst cable del
|
Delete the added cables
To print the current status of NVIDIA devices:
VMwareMST devices:
------------
pci0:
3:
0:
0 - MT27500 Family [ConnectX-
3]
The mst status output is taken from parsing the `pciconf` output.
To show the devices status with detailed information:
# mst status -v
PCI devices:
------------
DEVICE_TYPE MST PCI RDMA NET NUMA
ConnectX4LX(rev:
0) pci0:
2:
0:
0
02:
00.0 mlx5_0
ConnectX4LX(rev:
0) pci0:
2:
0:
1
02:
00.1 mlx5_1
ConnectX4(rev:
0) pci0:
3:
0:
0
03:
00.0 mlx5_2