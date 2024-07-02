resourceparse Utility
The resourceparse tool parses and prints data segments content. The parser's output is used by NVIDIA representatives for debugging and troubleshooting.
This tool parses the output of the "resourcedump" tool. There are several parsing methods (see --parser):
ABD:
This parsing method receives an ADB file and parses each segment data according to the ADB layout of the node with the segment_id attribute corresponding to the segment.
Map:
This parsing method assumes that the provided resource-segments represent a memory map by DWORD pairs of address-value, and outputs each pair in a new line (similar to mstdump).
The tool applicable inputs for parsing can be the resourcedump outputs (bin file or the “human readable” format”), or the devlink json format output.
To parse the segments data in the most efficient way, the user must use the most suitable adb file. For the adb file, please contact Support.
resourceparse -d DUMP_FILE [-p RESOURCE_PARSER] [--version] [-o OUT] [-v] -a ADB_FILE [-r]
where
|
-d, --dump-file
|
Location of the dump file used for parsing
|
-p, --parser
|
RESOURCE_PARSER: Available options: ['adb', 'map'].
Default: 'adb'. see Parsing Methods.
|
-a, --adb-file
|
Location of the ADB file
|
-h, --help
|
Shows this help message and exit
|
--version
|
Shows the tool's version and exit
|
-o, --out
|
Location of the output file
|
-r, --raw
|
Prints the raw data in addition to the parsed data
|
-v
|
Verbosity notice
Examples:
How to run basic parsing:
# resourceparse --dump-file notice.txt --adb-file fw-
4119-rel-16_23_2008.adb Parse
4segments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment - segment_info (
0xfffe) segment_header.segment_type =
0xfffesegment_header.length_dw =
0x4dump_version =
0x0hw_version =
0x0fw_version =
0x1063232c-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment - segment_command (
0xfffa) segment_header.segment_type =
0xfffasegment_header.length_dw =
0x5vhca_id =
0x0segment_called =
0x2000index1 =
0x21index2 =
0x0num_of_obj1 =
0x0num_of_obj2 =
0x0-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment - segment_notice (
0xfff9) segment_header.segment_type =
0xfff9segment_header.length_dw =
0xcsyndrome_id =
0x211notice[
0] =
0x2000notice[
1] =
0x21notice[
2] =
0x0notice[
3] =
0x0notice[
4] =
0x496e7661notice[
5] =
0x6c696420notice[
6] =
0x52657300notice[
7] =
0x0notice msg = !Invalid Res -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment - segment_terminate (
0xfffb) segment_header.segment_type =
0xfffbsegment_header.length_dw =
0x1--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
How to run parsing with ‘raw’ and ‘verbosity’ options:
# resourceparse --dump-file notice.txt --adb-file fw-
4119-rel-16_23_2008.adb –raw -v Notice - adb fw version
16.23.
2008is used
forparsing
whiledump fw version is
16.99.
9004Parse
4segments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment - segment_info (
0xfffe) segment_header.segment_type =
0xfffesegment_header.length_dw =
0x4dump_version =
0x0hw_version =
0x0fw_version =
0x1063232cRAW DATA: DWORD [
0-
3] :
0x0004FFFE
0x00000000
0x00000000
0x1063232C-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment - segment_command (
0xfffa) segment_header.segment_type =
0xfffasegment_header.length_dw =
0x5vhca_id =
0x0segment_called =
0x2000index1 =
0x21index2 =
0x0num_of_obj1 =
0x0num_of_obj2 =
0x0RAW DATA: DWORD [
0-
3] :
0x0005FFFA
0x20000000
0x00000021
0x00000000DWORD [
4] :
0x00000000-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment - segment_notice (
0xfff9) segment_header.segment_type =
0xfff9segment_header.length_dw =
0xcsyndrome_id =
0x211notice[
0] =
0x2000notice[
1] =
0x21notice[
2] =
0x0notice[
3] =
0x0notice[
4] =
0x496e7661notice[
5] =
0x6c696420notice[
6] =
0x52657300notice[
7] =
0x0RAW DATA: DWORD [
0-
3] :
0x000CFFF9
0x00000211
0x00000000
0x00000000DWORD [
4-
7] :
0x00002000
0x00000021
0x00000000
0x00000000DWORD [
8-
11] :
0x496E7661
0x6C696420
0x52657300
0x00000000notice msg = !Invalid Res -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment - segment_terminate (
0xfffb) segment_header.segment_type =
0xfffbsegment_header.length_dw =
0x1RAW DATA: DWORD [
0] :
0x0001FFFB--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
How to run parsing and save it into a file:
# resourceparse --dump-file notice.txt --adb-file fw-
4119-rel-16_23_2008.adb –out out_flie.txt write to file: out_flie.txt