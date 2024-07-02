On This Page
Secure Host
Secure host is the general term for the capability of a device to protect itself and the subnet from malicious software through mechanisms such as blocking access of untrusted entities to the device configuration registers, directly (through pci_cr or pci_conf) and indirectly (through MADs).
WARNING:
Once a hardware access key is set, the hardware can be accessed only after the correct key is provided.
If a key is lost, please refer to Key Loss Recovery.
The hardware access in this mode is allowed only if a correct 64 bits key is provided.
The secure host feature for ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro HCAs requires a MLNX_OFED driver installed on the machine.
Secure Host feature is supported for all NVIDIA® network adapters (listed in Group 1 and group 2). For group 1 network adapters, the user is required to generate and burn a firmware image that supports the feature (see “Generating/Burning a Firmware Supporting Secure Host” below).
For Group 2 network adapters, the feature is supported on firmware version 1x.22.1002 or newer.
Generating/Burning a Firmware Supporting Secure Host
Make sure you have INI and mlx files suitable for the device.
Add cr_protection_en=true under [HCA] section in the INI file.
Generate an image using mlxburn, for example run:
# mlxburn -fw ./fw-
4099-rel.mlx -conf ./secure_host.ini -wrimage fw-
4099.secure.bin
Burn the image on the device using flint:
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 -i fw-
4099.secure.bin b
For changes to take effect, reboot is required.
Setting the Secure Host Key
To set the key, run:
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 set_key
22062011
Setting the HW Key - OK
Restoring signature - OK
A driver restart is required to activate the new key.
Access the hardware while hardware access is disabled:
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 q E- Cannot open /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0: HW access is disabled on the device. E- Run
"flint -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 hw_access enable"in order to enable HW access.
Enable hardware access:
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 hw_access enable Enter Key: ********
Disable hardware access:
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 hw_access disable
This section is applicable to Group 1 network adapters only.
To remove the secure host feature:
Make sure you have INI and MLX file suitable for the device.
Remove cr_protection_en=true from the INI (if present)
Generate the image using mlxburn, for example run:
# mlxburn -fw ./fw-
4099-rel.mlx -conf ./unsecure_host.ini -wrimage fw-
4099.unsecure.bin
Burn the firmware on the device (make sure hardware access is enabled prior to burning):
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 -i fw-
4099.unsecure.bin b
Execute a driver restart in order to load the unsecure firmware:
# service openibd restart
If a key is lost, there is no way to recover it using the tool. The only way to recover is to:
Connect the flash-not-present jumper on the card.
Reboot the machine.
Re-burn firmware(for Group 2 network adapters re-burn the firmware following the process in Burning a New Device.)
Remove the flash-not-present jumper.
Reboot the machine
Re-set the hardware access key