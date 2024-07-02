stedump Utility

Copy Copied! stedump [-h] --read-file <read_file> [--packet-format <packet_format>] [--output-file <output_file>] [--verbosity <verbosity>] [-v] {live,offline}

-h, --help Show help message and exit --version Show version information and exit --packet-format Specifies the I/O packet file format (default: hex) --output-file Redirect the output to specific file (default: stdout) --verbosity Increase output verbosity (default: 0) --read-file Specifies the packet(s) filename to read from live Run in live mode. offline Run in offline mode.

There are three kind of packet formats:

hex - Represents one or more packets separated by a newline in hexadecimal format. pcap - Represents one or more packets in packet capture format. raw - Represents a single packet in binary data format.

Note The pcap packet format is not supported by default, and requires installing MFT with the --with-pcap option.

Note Offline mode is not supported.

Copy Copied! stedump live [-h] --device <device> --port <physical_port> {egress,ingress}

-h, --help Show help message and exit -d , --device Perform operation for a specified MST device --port Specifies the physical port number egress Specifies the packet source to be egress for TX flows ingress Specifies the packet source to be ingress for RX flows

Copy Copied! stedump live egress [-h] [--reg-a <reg_a_value>] [--virtual-hca-id <virtual_hca_id>] [--sqn <sqn>] [--force-loopback] [--special-root]

-h, --help Show help message and exit --reg-a Specifies steering register A value (default: 0) --virtual-hca-id Specifies the source virtual HCA ID (default: 0) --sqn Specifies the send queue context number (default: 0) --force-loopback specifies whether to use QP force loopback --special-root specifies whether to use QP special root

An example of how to run the egress (TX) packet flow:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! # stedump --read-file tcp.hex live --device /dev/mst/mt4119_pciconf0 --port 0 egress PACKET_DATA C0 C1 C2 C3 C4 C5 A0 A1 A2 A3 A4 A5 08 00 45 00 00 28 00 00 40 00 40 06 34 CB 01 01 01 01 02 02 02 02 10 E1 22 3D 00 00 BA BA 00 00 DE DA 51 23 FF FF AD 29 00 00 STE_MASKED[ 1 ] OUTER: source_qp: 0x40 [HIT] - hit_ix= 0x6e polarity STE_MASKED[ 2 ] OUTER: encapsulation_type: ROCE [HIT] - hit_ix= 0x6d polarity STE_MASKED[ 3 ] : Always Hit [HIT] - hit_ix= 0x2000001a STE_MASKED[ 4 ] : Always Hit [HIT] - hit_ix= 0xf0000000 STE_MASKED[ 5 ] : Always Hit [HIT] - hit_ix= 0xf0000009 STE_MASKED[ 6 ] OUTER: dmac: c0:c1:c2:c3:c4:c5, l3_type: IPV4 [HIT] - hit_ix= 0xf000000e STE_MASKED[ 7 ] OUTER: sip: 1.1 . 1.1 [ACTION] - COUNT { flow_counter_id= 0x801199 , gvmi= 0x0 } [ACTION] - MODIFY_HEADER { number_of_re_write_actions: 11 , ix= 0x57 } [HIT] - hit_ix= 0x1a44c STE_MASKED[ 8 ] : Always Hit [ACTION] - COUNT { flow_counter_id= 0x2a , gvmi= 0x0 } [ACTION] - WIRE { } [HIT] - hit_ix= 0x0 [ACTION] - SX TERMINATOR { WIRE } - STEERING_HOPS - 8

An example of how to run the ingress (RX) packet flow:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! # stedump --read-file tcp.hex live --device /dev/mst/mt4119_pciconf0 --port 0 ingress PACKET_DATA E0 E1 E2 E3 E4 E5 A0 A1 A2 A3 A4 A5 08 00 45 00 00 5E 00 00 40 00 40 11 34 8A 01 01 01 01 02 02 02 02 04 D2 17 C1 00 4A DC C1 01 80 65 58 CC CE 23 00 61 61 61 61 B0 B1 B2 B3 B4 B5 A0 A1 A2 A3 A4 A5 08 00 45 00 00 28 00 00 40 00 40 06 34 CB 01 01 01 01 02 02 02 02 10 E1 22 3D 00 00 BA BA 00 00 DE DA 51 23 FF FF AD 29 00 00 STE_MASKED[ 1 ] OUTER: encapsulation_type: ROCE [ACTION] - COUNT { flow_counter_id= 0x29 , gvmi= 0x0 } [HIT] - hit_ix= 0x2000001a polarity STE_MASKED[ 2 ] : Always Hit [HIT] - hit_ix= 0xf0000000 STE_MASKED[ 3 ] : Always Hit [HIT] - hit_ix= 0xf0000009 STE_MASKED[ 4 ] OUTER: dmac: e0:e1:e2:e3:e4:e5, l3_type: IPV4 [HIT] - hit_ix= 0xf000000f STE_MASKED[ 5 ] OUTER: sip: 1.1 . 1.1 [ACTION] - COUNT { flow_counter_id= 0x801199 , gvmi= 0x0 } [ACTION] - DECAP { L2 } [ACTION] - MODIFY_HEADER { number_of_re_write_actions: 1 , ix= 0xd7 } [HIT] - hit_ix= 0xa00001a5 STE_MASKED[ 6 ] : Always Hit [HIT] - hit_ix= 0xa00001a2 STE_MASKED[ 7 ] : Always Hit [ACTION] - QP { gvmi= 0x0 ,qp= 0x108d } [HIT] - hit_ix= 0x0 [ACTION] - RX TERMINATOR { } - STEERING_HOPS - 7



