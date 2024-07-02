Supported Adapter Cards Firmware Versions
MFT supports the following NVIDIA® network adapter cards:
|
Adapter Card
|
Bundled Firmware Version
|
BlueField®-3
|
32.39.2048
|
BlueField®-2
|
24.39.2048
|
ConnectX-7
|
28.39.2048
|
ConnectX-6 Lx
|
26.39.2048
|
ConnectX-6 Dx
|
22.39.2048
|
ConnectX-6
|
20.39.2048
The following are the supported legacy HCAs and firmware versions:
|
HCAs
|
Firmware Version
|
FlexBoot Version
|
UEFI Version
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-5 / NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Ex
|
16.35.3006
|
3.6.901
|
14.29.14
|
NVIDIA BlueField
|
18.33.1048
|
3.6.502
|
14.26.17
|
ConnectX-4 Lx
|
14.32.1010
|
14.25.17
|
ConnectX-4
|
12.28.2006
|
3.6.102
|
14.22.14
|
ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro
|
2.42.5000
|
3.4.752
|
N/A
For the complete list of supported cards, please refer to NVIDIA® ConnectX®-4 Lx and above firmware web pages at http://www.mellanox.com/page/firmware_download.
To download the firmware binaries, please visit Firmware Downloads.