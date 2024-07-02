Supported Adapter Cards Firmware Versions

NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.26.1-6 LTS (2023 LTS U3)
MFT supports the following NVIDIA® network adapter cards:

Supported Adapter Cards and Firmware

Adapter Card

Bundled Firmware Version

BlueField®-3

32.39.2048

BlueField®-2

24.39.2048

ConnectX-7

28.39.2048

ConnectX-6 Lx

26.39.2048

ConnectX-6 Dx

22.39.2048

ConnectX-6

20.39.2048

The following are the supported legacy HCAs and firmware versions:

HCAs

Firmware Version

FlexBoot Version

UEFI Version

NVIDIA ConnectX-5 / NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Ex

16.35.3006

3.6.901

14.29.14

NVIDIA BlueField

18.33.1048

3.6.502

14.26.17

ConnectX-4 Lx

14.32.1010

14.25.17

ConnectX-4

12.28.2006

3.6.102

14.22.14

ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro

2.42.5000

3.4.752

N/A

For the complete list of supported cards, please refer to NVIDIA® ConnectX®-4 Lx and above firmware web pages at http://www.mellanox.com/page/firmware_download.

To download the firmware binaries, please visit Firmware Downloads.
