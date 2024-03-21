NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.26.1-3 LTS (2023 LTS U1)
Burning/Querying a Component in mstflint

Burning a Component Firmware Image

Clock Synchronizer Images

The mstflint utility enables the user to burn the Clock Synchronizer firmware from a binary image.

# mstflint --device <41:00.0> --image <clock synchronizer image> burn

Where:

-d|--device

41:00.0

-i|--image

Specified component firmwarew image file to use.

Querying the Component Firmware Image

Clock Synchronizer Images

To query the Clock Synchronizer image on a device, use the following command line:

# mstflint --device <41:00.0> --component_type sync_clock query_components

To query the Clock Synchronizer image in a file, use the following command line:

# mstflint --image <image file> query


