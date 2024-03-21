On This Page
mstconfig – Changing Device Configuration Tool
The mstconfig tool allows the user to change some of the device configurations without reburning the firmware. The configuration is also kept after reset.
By default, mstconfig shows the configurations that will be loaded in the next boot.
For 5th generation devices, it is also possible to query the default configurations and the configurations that are used by the current running firmware.
OFED/UPStream driver to be installed and enabled (for ConnectX-3 and ConnectX-3 Pro)
Access to the device through BDF format
For the adapter cards below, the following firmware versions are required:
ConnectX®-3/ConnectX-3 Pro: v2.31.5000 or above
Connect-IB®: v10.10.6000 or above
Supported devices:
Adapter cards: ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro/Connect-IB/ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex/BlueField®/ConnectX-6/ConnectX-6 Dx
Switches: Switch-IB/Switch-IB 2/Spectrum™/Spectrum-2/Quantum
Changing device configurations enabled.
For changes after a successful configuration to take effect, reboot the system.
# mstconfig [Options] <commands> [Parameters]
where:
|
-d|--dev <device>
|
Perform operation for a specified MST device.
|
-b|--db <filename>
|
Use a specific database file.
|
-f|--file <conf_file>
|
Raw configuration file.
|
-h|--help
|
Display help message.
|
-v|--version
|
Display version info.
|
-e|--enable_verbosity
|
Show default and current configurations.
|
-y|--yes
|
Answer yes in prompt.
|
-a|--all_attrs
|
Show all attributes in the XML template
|
-p|--private_key
|
pem file for private key
|
-u|--key_uuid
|
Keypair uuid
|
clear_semaphore
|
Clear the tool semaphore.
|
i[show_confs]
|
Display information about all configurations.
|
q[uery]
|
Query supported configurations.
|
r[eset]
|
Reset all configurations to their default value.
|
s[et]
|
Set configurations to a specific device.
|
set_raw
|
Set raw configuration file.(only Connect-IB/ConnectX-4/Lx)
|
get_raw
|
Gets raw configuration file (5th generation/Group II devices only)
|
backup
|
Backup configurations to a file (only Connect-IB/ConnectX-4/Lx). Use set_raw command to restore file.
|
gen_tlvs_file
|
Generate List of all TLVs. TLVs output file name must be specified. (*)
|
g[en_xml_template]
|
Generate XML template. TLVs input file name and XML output file name must be specified. (*)
|
xml2raw
|
Generate binary configuration dump file from XML file. XML input file name and bin output file name must be specified. (*)
|
raw2xml
|
Generate configuration file from XML file. XML input file name and bin output file name must be specified. (*)
|
xml2bin
|
Apply a configuration file, that was created with create_conf command. bin input file name must be specified. (*)
|
create_conf
|
Generate Configuration file from XML file. XML input file name and bin output file name must be specified. (*)
|
apply
|
Apply a Configuration file. bin input file name must be specified. (*)