NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.26.1-3 LTS (2023 LTS U1)
mstconfig – Changing Device Configuration Tool

The mstconfig tool allows the user to change some of the device configurations without reburning the firmware. The configuration is also kept after reset.

By default, mstconfig shows the configurations that will be loaded in the next boot.

For 5th generation devices, it is also possible to query the default configurations and the configurations that are used by the current running firmware.

Tool Requirements

  • OFED/UPStream driver to be installed and enabled (for ConnectX-3 and ConnectX-3 Pro)

  • Access to the device through BDF format

  • For the adapter cards below, the following firmware versions are required:

    • ConnectX®-3/ConnectX-3 Pro: v2.31.5000 or above

    • Connect-IB®: v10.10.6000 or above

  • Supported devices:

    • Adapter cards: ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro/Connect-IB/ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex/BlueField®/ConnectX-6/ConnectX-6 Dx

    • Switches: Switch-IB/Switch-IB 2/Spectrum™/Spectrum-2/Quantum

  • Changing device configurations enabled.

Warning

For changes after a successful configuration to take effect, reboot the system.

mstconfig Synopsis

# mstconfig [Options] <commands> [Parameters]

where:

-d|--dev <device>

Perform operation for a specified MST device.

-b|--db <filename>

Use a specific database file.

-f|--file <conf_file>

Raw configuration file.

-h|--help

Display help message.

-v|--version

Display version info.

-e|--enable_verbosity

Show default and current configurations.

-y|--yes

Answer yes in prompt.

-a|--all_attrs

Show all attributes in the XML template

-p|--private_key

pem file for private key

-u|--key_uuid

Keypair uuid

clear_semaphore

Clear the tool semaphore.

i[show_confs]

Display information about all configurations.

q[uery]

Query supported configurations.

r[eset]

Reset all configurations to their default value.

s[et]

Set configurations to a specific device.

set_raw

Set raw configuration file.(only Connect-IB/ConnectX-4/Lx)

get_raw

Gets raw configuration file (5th generation/Group II devices only)

backup

Backup configurations to a file (only Connect-IB/ConnectX-4/Lx). Use set_raw command to restore file.

gen_tlvs_file

Generate List of all TLVs. TLVs output file name must be specified. (*)

g[en_xml_template]

Generate XML template. TLVs input file name and XML output file name must be specified. (*)

xml2raw

Generate binary configuration dump file from XML file. XML input file name and bin output file name must be specified. (*)

raw2xml

Generate configuration file from XML file. XML input file name and bin output file name must be specified. (*)

xml2bin

Apply a configuration file, that was created with create_conf command. bin input file name must be specified. (*)

create_conf

Generate Configuration file from XML file. XML input file name and bin output file name must be specified. (*)

apply

Apply a Configuration file. bin input file name must be specified. (*)
