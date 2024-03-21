mstflint: Querying the Firmware Image

To query the FW image on a device, use the following command line:

# mstflint -d <device> q

To query the FW image in a file, use the following command line:

# mstflint -i <image file> q

where:

device Device on which the query is run. image file Image file on which the query is run.

Examples:

Query the FW on the device. # mstflint -d 41:00.0 query

Query the FW image file. # mstflint -i 25408-2_42_5000-MCX354A-FCB_A2.bin query

Security Attributes field in Query output:

This field lists the security attributes of the device’s firmware, where: Secure-fw: This attribute indicates that this binary/device supports secure-firmware-updates. It means that only officially signed binaries can be loaded to the device from the host, and that the current binary is signed. Signed-fw: This attribute indicates that that this binary is signed and that the device can verify digital signatures of new updates. However, unlike, secure-fw, there might still be methods to upload unsigned binaries to the device from the host. debug: This attribute indicate that this binary is (or this device runs) a debug-version. Debug versions are custom made for specific data-centers or labs, and can only be installed after a corresponding debug-fw token is pushed to the device. The debug-fw-token, which is digitally signed, includes a list of the target devices MAC addresses. dev: This attribute indicates that the firmware is signed with development (test) key.

Default Update Method" field in Query Full output:{This field reflect the method which mstflint will use in order to update the device. The user can enforce a different method using the –no_fw_ctrl or the –ocr flags.The default methods are:

Legacy: mstflint will use the low level flash access registers.

fw_ctrl: mstflint will operate the ‘firmware component update’ state machine.