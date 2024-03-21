mstflint Release Notes Change Log History
Component / Tool
Description
Operating System
General
Added MFT tools support for FreeBSD on ARM architecture.
All
Added support for an additional flash type - Winbond Part No. W25Q256JVFIQ.
All
Rev. 4.25.0
mstconfig
Added --read_only as a new flag to the mlxconfig tool. When a query with this flag is enabled, the user is able to see read_only paramters. These parameters are marked with 'RO' in the query.
All
mstfwreset
Added support for DGX H100 device reset. All DGX H100 devices reset requests are handled by the mlxfwreset tool. When one of the DGX H100 devices is provided, the tool proceeds to reset all the devices accordingly. As the final step in the reset process, a reboot command is executed, resulting in a reboot of the entire setup.
All
mstlink
Added SNR (signal-noise ratio) for the media and host sides of active\optical NDR modules.
All
Rev. 4.24.0
N/A
There were no mstflint changes in this version.
Rev. 4.23.0
General
This release contains reliability improvements and security hardening enhancements. NVIDIA recommends upgrading your software and tools to this release to improve the security and reliability.
All
Flint
Flint now supports CDB firmware update procedure for CMIS compliant cables.
All
General
NVIDIA firmware tools package now supports discovery and communication of InfiniBand devices on FreeBSD Operating Systems. Please note that this feature is dependent on OFED ibutils package.
All
General
Updated the supported firmware versions. For the updated version see Supported Adapter Cards Firmware Versions.
All
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes.
All
Rev. 4.22.0
mstlink
Added support for error injection over PCI links.
All
NNT driver
Created a new NNT (NVIDIA Networking Tools) driver for MFT and MSTFlint. The driver's source code is exposed in GitHub: https://github.com/Mellanox/NNT-Linux-driver/tree/main_devel
Linux
Cables
Added a setting that allows cable burning only via the primary ConnectX-7 adapter card in a setup with multiple ConnectX-7 cards. The error message "LinkX burn is not supported by secondary" will appear accordingly.
All
Cables
Added DDM information support for QSFP_CMIS cables.
All
mstlink
Removed the "Link Down" field from the BER collect in mstlink for EDR devices.
All
mstlink
Added "show eye" information with the (--show_eye) command for the PCIe links in Gen-1 and Gen-2 PCIe setups.
All
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes.
All
Rev. 4.20.1
All
This version does not include changes related to MFT.
The MFT version was changed to support a new ConnectX-7 firmware version.
All
Rev. 4.20.0
All
Added support for NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter cards.
All
mstflint
mstflint cable/transceivers burning commands provide now validation and extract version from the image files.
All
mtsconfig
mlxconfig enables the users to apply token via MTUSB connected device.
All
mstresourcedump
Memory-Mode, data field is now transferred via memory instead of the resource-dump register.
For further information, see mstresourcedump Utility
All
mstprivhost
Added a new flag to query all hosts status from the embedded Arm side for Multi-host systems.
For further information, see mstprivhost - NIC Configuration by the Host Restriction Tool.
All
mstlink
Added support for the PRBS test mode of Active/Optical CMIS modules.
For further information, see the Module PRBS test mode section.
All
mstlink
Added support for additional configuration flags of the module control parameters.
For further information, see the Module control parameters section.
All
mstlink
Modified the output of the PCIe link information, removed the device status filed.
All
I2C Access
Now the user can determine the I2C address to use for debug tools based on DevID.
All
Flash Support
Added additional Flash support for ConnectX-4 Lx and ConnectX-5 adapter cards
All
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes.
All
Rev. 4.17.0
Anti-rollback Protection
Enabled Anti-rollback protection to prevent old vulnerable firmware versions from being flashed to the device.
All
DSFP Modules
Added support for DSFP modules in mstlink.
All
Parallel Firmware Burning (DMA Burning)
Added support for parallel firmware burning. Although DMA burning is supported in Virtual Machines as well, burning in such scenarios might be slower than on Physical Machines.
Note: If the NIC driver is unloaded, burning via DMA is unsupported (due to BME is unset) and regular burn flow will be executed instead.
Note: This capability is supported in 5th Generation devices only.
Note: This capability requires mstflint kernel module to work.
Linux / FreeBSD
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes.
All
Rev. 4.14.0-1
mstresourcedump
Added support for "--virtual-hca-id" command. Now the tool can provide info on the virtual HCA (host channel adapter, NIC) ID.
For further information see .resourcedump Utility v4.18.1
Linux
mstlink
HDR lane rate is now supported when in Pseudorandom Binary Sequence (PRBS) mode.
All
mstreg
Increased the registry keys the tool supports and now it exposes the full PRM. For additional information, refer to the PRM.
All
mstconfig
BOOT_INTERRUPT_DIS parameter was added to mlxconfig. When TRUE, legacy interrupts should not be used for receive/transmit indication. Polling should be used instead.
Note: This is supported only if boot_legacy_interrupt_disable_supported is set to TRUE.
All
mstflint
Enables the user to to insert information manually to the flash on components such as MFG/DEV GUID/MAC when no information exists after the burn process using the command "mstflint -d <device> sg <guid>". If the information is not inserted manually, the existing GUID/MAC information will be used instead.
All
mstflint (Querying the MFA2 File)
Enables the user to query the MFA2 file using a PSID. For additional information, refer to Querying the MFA2 File.
All
mstlink
Added supported for switching between NRZ/PAM4 speeds for new devices that support HDR/200G speeds (ConnectX-6, ConnectX-6 Dx, Quantum, Spectrum-2).
All
Rev. 4.13.3-2
Burning MFA2 Images
Enables the user to extract (i.e. unzip) 4MB images from MFA2 archive, that matches the device type and device PSIB.
If there are more than one matching image, the user may use –latest flag and burn the latest firmware, or choose the required image from the user menu.
For further information see Burning the MFA2 Images.
|
|
|
Enables the user to verify that a given MFA2 archive contains the image that matches the given device.
For further information see Verifying MFA2 Archive.
|
|
|
|
|
|
The new SDK includes the mtcr and fastfwreset libs and headers.
Windows
|
|
The dump output is used by Mellanox for debug and troubleshooting. For further information see .mstresourcedump Utility v4.17.0.
Note: This utility is supported only on Python 3.0 and up.
Linux
Windows
mstlink
Added the option of using "--json" flag. The output of the tool when using this flag includes all options & commands in JSON format and prints it.
mstreg
Added a new registry key: NCFG.
This register is used to enable/disable device features and it is supported when ICMD_QUERY_CAPABILITY.ncfg_reg==1.
|
|
|
|
Dynamic MSI-X allocation capability allows users to control the number of MSI-X vectors allocated to a Virtual Function, thus, improve performance in guests systems.
For further information of how to set this capability, see the "DYNAMIC_VF_MSIX_TABLE" parameter, in section MFT Supported Configurations and Parameters.
Windows
Fast Firmware Reset
Added support for a fast firmware reset (< 1 second) to ConnectX-5 adapter cards.
Windows
mstlink
Added support for reading the "Link Downed Counter" and "Link Error Recovery Counter" in the mlxlink utility when using InfiniBand protocol only.
All
mstlink
Added support for HDR PCIe grades in the EYE Opening Info in the mlxlink utility.
All
mstlink
Added a new flag (show links) to define the valid PCIe links. For further information, refer to .mstlink Utility v4.18.1 examples.
All
mstconfig
Added the ATS_ENABLED TLV param. When set to TRUE, the device will support Address Translation Service (ATS).
All
mstfwreset
Added save/restore ATS PCIE capability.
All
mstarchive
Added support for MFA2 query using the mstarchive tool. For further information refer to mstarchive – Binary Files Compression Tool.
|
All
|
fwtrace
|
fwtrace is now supported in non-secured mode as well.
|
Linux
|
Preboot Boot Settings
|
Updated the LEGACY_BOOT_PROTOCOL settings, added an NVME option. For further information refer to mstconfig Supported Configurations and Parameters.
|
All
|
mstfwreset
|
Added a new reset option (reset-type) to the reset command of mlxfwreset. The user can see the supported reset-types by using the query command. For further information refer to Copy of mstfwreset – Loading Firmware on 5th Generation Devices Tool.
|
All
|
mstconfig
|
Added the VF_VPD_ENABLE parameter to mstconfig. When set, the VPD capability is exposed to Virtual Functions.
|
All
|
Rev. 4.12.0
|
mstfwmanager
|
Supports listing the contents of images archive. When running this command the tool will list all firmware images within this PLDM package for each image it displays.
|
All
|
mstlink
|
Displays and configures port related data at the physical layer.
|
All
|
mstfwtrace
|
Extracts and prints trace messages generated by the firmware of 5th generation devices. This tool supports secure firmware flow only.
|
Linux
|
mstreg
|
Exposes supported access registers, and allows users to obtain information regarding the registers fields and attributes, and to set and get data with specific register.
|
All
|
mstflint
|
Added image-reactivation feature which re-assigns the image signature to the previous image (in case the new image is faulty) enabling "fwreset" functionality or to burn a new image.
|
All
|
.deb Package Name
|
Changed the name of *.deb files from “mst-<version>.amd64.deb” to "mst_<version>_amd64.deb”
e.g., from mst-4.11.0-34.amd64.deb to mst_4.11.0-34_amd64.deb
|
Linux
|
General
|
Added support for Spectrum-2 based switch systems.
|
All
|
mstfwmanager
|
Enabled the option to query PLDM images in mstfwmanager.
|
All
|
Switch Firmware
|
Enabled the option to extract the firmware ISSU version from the switches' firmware image.
|
Linux/MLNX-OS
|
Zero Touch RoCE
|
Added support for Zero Touch RoCE. It enables RoCE to operate on fabrics where no PFC nor ECN are configured. This makes RoCE configuration a breeze while still maintaining its superior high performance.
|
All
|
mstflint
|
Enabled setting VSD when Memory Chip Controller (MCC) capability is enabled.
|
All
|
mstflint
|
Added an option to reduce CPU utilization with "--low_cpu" flag.
|
All
|
General
|
Removed the COMFIG COMPACT definition.
|
Linux
|
General
|
Added support for libibmad 12.
|
Linux
|
mstconfig
|
Renamed the BOOT_RETRY_CNT1 parameter to BOOT_RETRY_CNT.
|
All
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes.
|
All
|
Rev. 4.11.0-5
|
mstconfig
|
Added the below new params:
|
All
|
General build
|
Fixed multiple builds and compilation issues.
|
All
|
mstfwtrace
|
Added support for the fwtracer tool. In this release, this tool supports secure FW flow only.
|
All
|
libibmad
|
Added support for libibmad 12 in addition to 5.
|
All
|
Python tools
|
Fixed Python wrapper to work properly in multiple OSes and multiple Python versions.
|
All
|
adb generic tools
|
Added support for the mstreg tool. To enable this option please use "--enable-adb-genaric-tools" flag.
|
All
|
mstarchive
|
Added return values.
|
All
|
Fixed an issue in the MFA2's header minor and subminor versions.
|
Rev. 4.11.0-4
|
Build related changes
|
Disabled the "-Werror" compiler flag.
|
All
|
Added the option to choose local system libraries if available in the machine.
|
Enhanced python 3 compatibility.
|
Removed python shebangs from the scripts.
|
Fixed multiple rpmbuild issues.
|
Added the "--enable-all-static" configure flag that allows compilation of static executables, when the the option is supported by the compiler.
|
Aligned all python scripts to unix encoding.
|
mstprivhost
|
Added mstprivhost tool to set host privilege configurations.
|
All
|
mstflint
|
Added missing Rom info attribute for legacy FW qq query.
|
All
|
Renamed "--next_boot_fw_ver" to "--flashed_version" flag. This flag queries the flashed version.
Note that the previous flag is supported to keep compatibility.
|
Fixed query timeout when device is locked.
|
Fixed a firmware upgrade issue on ConnectX-5 EN adapter cards.
|
mstregdup
|
Fixed segfault
|
All
|
Rev. 4.11.0-3
|
mstflint
|
Added the option to query only a flashed FW version, which reduces the CPU usage during the query.
To use this option run the "--next_boot_fw_ver" flag.
|
All
|
Fixed an issue that resulted in missing information during query.
|
Fixed a crash scenario when compiling with 'CXXFLAGS='-Wp,-D_GLIBCXX_ASSERTIONS''.
|
Rev. 4.11.0-2
|
Python 3
|
Added support for python 3.
|
All
|
mstflint
|
Added an option to reduce CPU utilization with "--low_cpu" flag.
|
All
|
OpenSSL Compatibility
|
Added compatibility to 1.1.X version, in addition to previously supported 1.0.2 version.
|
All
|
Rev. 4.11.0
|
.deb Package Name
|
As of mstflint v4.12.0, the name of *.deb files will be changed from “mstflint-
e.g., from mstflint-4.10.0-104.amd64.deb to mstflint_4.10.0-104_amd64.deb
|
All
|
Supported Devices
|
Added support for Mellanox Quantum switch systems and ConnectX-6 Ready adapter cards.
For further information on the ConnectX-6 adapter cards, please contact Mellanox Support.
|
All
|
mstarchive tool
|
The mstarchive tool allows the user to create a file with the mfa2 extension. The new file contains several binary files of a given firmware for different adapter cards.
For further information, refer to section mstarchive.
|
All
|
mstprivhost
|
The ability to restrict the hosts from configuring the NIC. Meaning, only the Arm side will have the privilege to configure the NIC.
Note: This utility is supported in BlueField devices only.
|
All
|
mstconfig in BlueField
|
Enables the user to manage (grant/restrict) mstconfig configuration privileges for BlueField Arm systems.
|
All
|
Bug Fixes
|
All
|
Rev. 4.10.0
|
ESXi
|
Added support for ESXi 6.7.
|
ESXi
|
FreeBSD
|
Added support for verbose output when running "mst status" in FreeBSD.
|
FreeBSD
|
mstfwreset
|
Enabled mstfwreset loading/unloading of the driver per a specific device in Linux OSes.
Note: On Multi Host devices with firmware version lower than 1x.23.xxxx, the flag "--pci_link_downtime 2.5" must be added to mstfwreset
|
Linux
|
Secure Firmware
|
mstflint now handles all the burn parameters when MCC is enabled and displays the secure-FW CS tokens.
|
All
|
Supported Devices
|
[Beta] Added support for BlueField SmartNIC.
|
All
|
mstconfig
|
Added the option to query partial parameters
|
All
|
mstconfig
|
Added the following new parameters:
|
All
|
Bug Fixes
|
Linux
|
Rev. 4.9.1
|
mstfwreset
|
Added support for mstfwreset in Power9 platforms.
|
Linux
|
Rev. 4.9.0
|
mstfwreset
|
Added support for a hot swap (or hot plug) of the PCIe slot.
|
Linux
|
Secure Firmware Update
|
Added support for Secure Firmware Update to ConnectX-4 adapter cards.
|
All
|
Enabled signing the package with an RSA 4096 bit keys.
|
All
|
Added support for setting the GUIDs when Secure Firmware Update is enabled.
|
All
|
mstconfig
|
Added the following mstconfig configuration parameters:
|
All
|
mstlink
|
Added support for force speed configuration.
|
All
|
Added support for the PEPC (show_external_phy) register.
|
All
|
mstdump
|
Added support for nvlog dump.
|
All
|
Rev. 4.8.0
|
mstconfig
|
Added support for hardware timestamp in ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro devices.
|
All
|
Added the following mstconfig configuration parameters:
|
All
|
Secure Firmware Update
|
Added support for Secure Firmware Update in ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex.
|
All
|
Added support for setting forbidden versions.
|
All
|
FPGA management for JTAG Programming
|
Added the option to enable/disable FPGA management by the firmware for JTAG programming.
|
Linux
|
Rev. 4.7.0
|
MST driver Microsoft certification
|
MST driver Microsoft certification allows running tools in extended secure boot environment.
|
Windows
|
Secure Firmware Update
|
Added support for Secure Firmware Update in ConnectX-4 and ConnectX-4 Lx.
|
Linux
|
mstflint
|
Added sign command for secured images. .
|
Linux
|
Added a flag to enforce working in a non-secure mode, if available (according to security type).
|
Added expansion ROM CPU architecture to the mstflint query when the expansion ROM is available.
|
All
|
mstlink
|
Added a new tool that displays and configures port related data at the physical layer.
|
All
|
mstconfig
|
Added new mstconfig TLVs.
|
All
|
Added support for generating and applying TLV configuration files.
|
All
|
mstdump
|
Added a new dump type “fsdump” to support dumping flow steering tables.
|
All
|
mst
|
Added support for adding remote devices in mst remote when the target machine does not have an MST kernel loaded.
|
Linux
|
mstcables
|
Added the option to dump the data from all readable pages.
|
All
|
Added support for burning cable firmware on In Service Firmware Update (ISFU) supporting cables.
|
All
|
Added support to access the cable via the MTUSB, when the cable is connected to a compatible board.
|
All
|
mstfwreset
|
Added support for MultiHost platforms.
|
All
|
Rev. 4.6.0
|
Adapter Cards
|
Added support for ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex adapter cards.
Note: ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex adapter cards are currently at Beta level.
|
All
|
mstconfig
|
Added an option to query active (current) configurations in mstconfig.
|
All
|
Added new parameters in VPI settings configuration: XFI_MODE, PHY_TYPE, FORCE_MODE
|
Added a new parameter to the PCI configuration NON_PREFETCHABLE_PF_BAR
|
mstburn
|
Added the ability to use mstvpd to read the device VPD when using mstburn.
|
Linux, Windows
|
fwreset
|
Added support for fwreset in PPC64 and PPC64LE platforms.
|
Linux
|
Rev. 4.5.0
|
General
|
Added support for Innova IPsec 4 Lx EN /Innova Flex 4 Lx EN
|
Linux
|
mstflint package size has been reduced in Linux by separating the architecture specific RPMs, and in ESXi, by moving relevant tools to the OEM package.
|
Linux / ESXi
|
mstcables
|
Enhanced cable query capabilities. Added the additional registers below for debug purposes when running the query (-q) flag:
|
All
|
Added a new query to read thresholds and monitor the cable's properties:
|
All
|
Added a new RAW format for printing the data of the cable’s pages using the “--raw/--format raw” flags.
|
All
|
mstconfig
|
Enabled mstconfig to work with a database that describes the meta data of the TLVs configuration of fifth generation devices.
|
All
|
Added the following configuration TLVs to mstconfig:
|
All
|
mstreg
|
Added support for PPTT, PPRT and PPAOS access registers in switches.
|
All
|
mstflint
|
Added support for viewing and changing OEMs’ device flash parameters using an IB device when using mstflint.
|
All
|
Rev. 4.4.0
|
mstfwreset
|
Added support for mstfwreset in PowerPC
|
Linux
|
mstconfig
|
Added the following new configurations:
|
All
|
General
|
Added support for all tools to work when the MST driver is not installed
|
Linux
|
mstcables
|
Added support for dumping Mellanox cables EEPROM by mstdump/mstdump tools
|
Linux Windows FreeBSD
|
Added a new tool (mstcables) that reads/writes Mellanox cable registers and queries the cables info
|
Linux Windows FreeBSD
|
Build
|
Created one mstflint package for all 64 bits FreeBSD OSs
|
FreeBSD
|
mstfwmanager_pci
|
Removed support for mstfwmanager_pci tool (it is deprecated), since all the Linux tools can work without a kernel now. When required, use mstfwmanager instead.
|
Linux
|
mcra
|
Added support for clearing VSEC PCI semaphore by the mcra tool. The new capability can be used after killing a tool forcefully without clearing the semaphores.
Supported devices: ConnectX-4, ConnectX-4 Lx and Connect-IB
|
All
|
mstreg
|
Added support for Switch-IB, Switch-IB 2, and Spectrum in the mstreg tool
|
All
|
mstconfig
|
Added the mstconfig tool to the mstflint package for WinPE
|
Windows
|
mstconfig
|
Added a backup command in mstconfig which allows user to save backup of the non-volatile configurations in a RAW file. This file can be set on the device by using the set_raw command
|
All
|
Build
|
Added support for running wrapped python tools (like fwtrace) in PPC64, PPC64LE and Arm platforms
|
Linux
|
mstreg
|
Added support for PPRT and PPTT registers in ConnectX-4 and ConnectX-4 Lx
|
All
|
Rev. 4.3.0
|
General
|
Added support for Spectrum device.
|
All
|
Added support for Switch-IB 2 device.
|
All
|
4th generation and 5th generation IC devices are now also named Group I ICs and Group II ICs, respectively.
|
N/A
|
mstconfig
|
Added support for setting some of the parameters in textual values in addition to numerical values.
|
All
|
Added new configurations:
|
All
|
Added the option to display the configuration’s default values.
|
All
|
mstflint
|
Added support to calculate checksum on selected sections in the firmware image.
|
All
|
Added the option to attach a timestamp to the firmware image.
|
All
|
Burning Tools
|
Improved firmware burn performance in livefish mode on 5th generation devices.
|
All
|
Added the ability to show the running firmware version in case it does not match with the burnt firmware version on the flash. This case generally occurs after firmware upgrade and before firmware reload.
|
All
|
mstreg
|
Added support for mstreg tool which can be used to modify access registers or to query them.
|
All
|
mst
|
Created an mst device per physical function. It can be seen by running 'mst status -v'.
|
All
|
fwtrace
|
Added support for the fwtrace tool in FreeBSD.
|
FreeBSD
|
mstfwreset
|
Added support for mstfwreset in Windows and FreeBSD.
|
Windows FreeBSD
|
Rev. 4.1.0
|
General
|
Added support for ConnectX-4 Lx
|
Linux/Windows/ FreeBSD
|
Added support for ConnectX-4
|
FreeBSD
|
mstconfig
|
Added support for the following configurations in ConnectX-4, ConnectX-4 Lx and Connect-IB:
|
Linux/Windows/ FreeBSD
|
Added support for the following configurations in ConnectX-3 and ConnectX-3 Pro:
|
Linux/Windows/ FreeBSD
|
msttrace
|
Added support for MEM mode in ConnectX-4
|
Windows
|
cpld_update
|
Added the cpld_update tool to the OEM package
|
Linux
|
mstfwreset
|
Added support for resetting the firmware
|
Windows/ FreeBSD
|
fwtrace
|
Added support in FreeBSD
|
FreeBSD
|
Burning Tools
|
This version supports new ConnectX-4/Connect-IB firmware version format (MM.mm.ssss). It also enables upgrade of older firmware version format: MM.mmmm.ssss
|
All
|
Rev. 4.0.0
|
General
|
Added support for ConnectX-4 device
|
Linux/Windows
|
Removed support for ConnectX and ConnectX-2
|
All
|
mst_fpga
|
Added a new tool that dumps registers and burns hardware for FPGA
|
Linux
|
mstconfig
|
Added support for ConnectX-4 and Connect-IB (Beta level)
|
Linux/Windows
|
Rev. 3.8.0
|
General
|
Added support for Switch-IB device (at beta level)
|
Linux/Windows
|
Added support for Debian/Ubuntu in PPC64 platform
|
Linux
|
mstphyburn
|
Added support for burning Aquantia external PHY
|
Linux
|
mstconfig
|
Added support for changing BAR size parameter
|
Linux/Windows
|
Rev. 3.7.1
|
Bug Fixes
|
Linux/Windows/FreeBSD
|
Rev. 3.7.0
|
mstfwmanager
|
Added online firmware update
|
Linux/Windows
|
mstburn
|
Added concurrency support to VPD read
|
Linux/Windows
|
Added mstburn to mstflint
|
FreeBSD
|
mstflint
|
Added concurrency support to query firmware
|
Linux/Windows/FreeBSD
|
General
|
Added support for Arm platform and Power8
|
Linux
|
Removed support for x86
|
Windows
|
mstfwreset
|
Firmware reset for Connect-IB
|
Linux
|
fwtrace
|
Added fwtrace tool
|
Windows
|
Rev. 3.6.1
|
mstconfig
|
Added mstconfig tool for changing non volotaile configuration on device
|
Windows
|
Burning Tools
|
Added support for micron flash in mstflint and updated production burn flow on Connect-IB
|
Windows
|
Rev. 3.6.0
|
mstconfig
|
Added mstconfig tool for changing non volatile configuration on device
|
Linux
|
Burning Tools
|
Added support for micron flash in mstflint and updated production burn flow on Connect-IB
|
Linux
|
mtserver
|
Added support for mstserver
|
FreeBSD
|
Rev. 3.5.0
|
mstflint/wqdump
|
Redesigned the mstflint and wqdump utility to make their look and feel more user friendly
|
Linux/Windows
|
mstflint
|
Added support for brom in Connect-IB
|
Linux/Windows
|
mstmdio
|
Added support for the mstmdio utility
|
Linux
|
mstfwmanager
|
Added support for Connect-IB
|
Linux/Windows
|
FreeBSD
|
Added support for FreeBSD operating system (at beta level)
|
FreeBSD
|
Rev. 3.1.0
|
General
|
The mstflint package now has 2 installation flavors - standard (default mode) and 'OEM'. The OEM mode provides the following extra functionality:
|
Linux
|
mstflint
|
Added support for burning Connect-IB via firmware interface. The '-override_cache_replacement' flag is not needed. This provides a 'safe' firmware update flow, without the risk of firmware or driver hanging
|
Linux
|
mstfwmanager
|
Added support for the mstfwmanager utility (at Beta level)
|
Linux
|
mstuptime
|
Added support for the mstuptime utility (at Beta level)
|
Linux
|
Rev. 3.0.0
|
General
|
Added support for Connect-IB device (at beta level)
|
Linux/Windows
|
Added support for ConnectX-3 Pro device (at beta level)
|
Linux/Windows
|
Added support for Ubuntu operating system
|
Linux
|
Added support for running tools against PCI device [domain]:bus:dev.fn like: 0000:1a:00.0 or 1a:00.0 and devices used by OFED driver like: mst4_0
|
Linux
|
The package contains only the mstflint firmware update tool. Other debug tools were removed
|
Windows
|
mstflint
|
Added support for new flash types: N25Q0XX (Micron) and W25Xxx (Winbond)
|
Linux/Windows
|
mstdump
|
Added support for the mstdump utility (at beta level)
|
Linux/Windows
|
mstmcg
|
Renamed mcg to mstmcg
|
Linux/Windows
|
spark
|
spark was removed from mstflint version 3.0.0
|
Linux/Windows
|
Supported Devices
|
The following adapter cards and switch systems are no longer supported in mstflint version 3.0.0:
|
Linux/Windows
|
Rev. 2.7.2b
|
All
|
Added support for WinPE 4.0 OS
|
Windows
|
Rev. 2.7.2
|
General
|
It is no longer required to run mst start/stop when using Winmstflint tools. The service is automatically loaded/unloaded when an mstflint tool is running. The mst service installation was removed from the setup
|
Windows
|
Added support for SwitchX silicon devices
|
Windows
|
mstflint
|
Added support for Atmel AT25DFxx flash family
|
Windows
|
Added support for burning firmware via Command Line Interface (CLI) on SwitchX devices
|
Windows
|
Rev. 2.7.1a
|
Added the mcg tool (Beta level)
|
The mcg tool displays the current multicast groups and flow steering rules configured in the device.
Target users: Developers of Flow Steering aware applications. This tool dumps the internal steering table which is used by the device to steer Ethernet packets and Multicast IB packets to the correct destination QPs.
Each line in the table shows a single filter and a list of destination QPs. Packets that match the filter are steered to the list of destination QPs
|
Linux
|
Removed support for In-band access on OFED 1.4 InfiniBand driver
|
In-band access is supported using OFED 1.5.X and higher
|
Linux
|
Rev. 2.7.1
|
General
|
Added mstconfig tool. This tool sets firmware configurations for Mellanox adapters. These configurations are nonvolatile they apply over device reboots. For further details, please run “mstconfig -h”. The tool is at beta level
|
Linux
|
Added support for ConnectX-3 silicon device
|
Windows
|
Added the I2CBridge (Dimax’s Driver for USB to I2C Adapter) as part of the Winmstflint installation package. However, the I2CBridge is not installed by default
|
Windows
|
mstflint installation change
|
Removed the isw tool. The isw tool functionality was replaced by the "msti2c" tool. For example, to scan the devices on the i2c bus, run:
> msti2c -d <dev> scan instead of > isw -d <dev>
|
Windows
|
mstflint
|
Added support for Atmel AT25DFxx flash family
|
Linux
|
Cleared error messages displayed when trying to burn firmware image of a different device. For example when burning ConnectX-2 firmware image on ConnectX-3 device
|
Linux
|
Added support for flash type SST25VF016B
|
Windows
|
Added support for flash type M25PX16
|
Windows
|
|
Windows
|
Added an option to set the VSD and GUIDs in a binary image file. This is useful for production to prepare images for pre-assembly flash burning. These new commands are supported by Mellanox 4th generation devices
|
Windows
|
Added an option to set the VSD and GUIDs on an already burnt device. These commands (“sg” and “sv”) re-burn the existing image with the given GUIDs or VSD. When the 'sg' command is applied on a device with blank (0xff) GUIDs, it updates the GUIDs without re-burning the image
|
Windows
|
mst
|
Added support for using ibnetdiscover in the 'mst ib add' command
|
Windows
|
mstburn
|
Added support for VPD read/write
|
Windows
|
Rev. 2.7.0a
|
Bug Fixes
|
Linux
|
Rev. 2.7.0
|
General
|
Added support for Mellanox ConnectX-3 and SwitchX silicon devices
|
Linux
|
Added Secure host feature which enables ConnectX family devices to block access to its internal hardware registers. The hardware access in this mode is allowed only if a correct 64 bits key is provided (see mstflint changes).
mstflint tools cannot run on a device with hardware access disabled. This feature is enabled only with supporting firmware
|
Linux
|
Removed support for Itanium (ia64)
|
Linux
|
mstflint
|
Added the following commands:
|
Linux
|
The ROM section in the image now contains multiple boot images. Therefore the mstflint was modified to display information for all of the images in the ROM section
|
Linux
|
Added support to display/burn UEFI ROM
|
Linux
|
Added support for burning firmware via Command Line interface on SwitchX devices
|
Linux
|
mstburn
|
Added option to add or replace a single keyword in the VPD writable section (-vpd_set_keyword flag)
|
Linux
|
Added the option to set a binary VPD field data
|
Linux
|
mstflint installation
|
Added the option --without-kernel which allows user to install mstflint without the mst kernel
|
Linux
|
Rev. 2.6.2
|
mstflint installation change
|
RPM based installation:
|
Linux
|
Removed prerequisite libraries: expat and zlib-devel
|
Linux
|
The package tools, libraries and headers are now installed under:{ prefix }/bin or { prefix }/lib and { prefix }/include dirs. Directory / usr/mst is not created. For example, the “mread”, “mwrite” and “mcra” tools that were previously installed by default under /usr/mst/bin, now are installed under /usr/bin
|
Linux
|
Linux
|
Removed the InfiniScale and InfiniBridge tools
|
Linux
|
Removed the Infinivision tool set
|
Linux
|
Removed the isw tool. The isw tool functionality was replaced by the "msti2c" tool. For example, to scan the devices on the i2c bus, run:
> msti2c -d <dev> scan instead of > isw -d <dev>
|
Linux
|
mstflint
|
Added support for flash type SST25VF016B
|
Linux
|
Added support for flash type M25PX16
|
Linux
|
Added an option to set the VSD and GUIDs in a binary image file. This is useful for production to prepare images for pre-assembly flash burning. These new commands are supported by Mellanox 4th generation devices
|
Linux
|
Added an option to set the VSD and GUIDs on an already burnt device. These commands (“sg” and “sv”) re-burn the existing image with the given GUIDs or VSD. When the 'sg' command is applied on a device with blank (0xff) GUIDs, it updates the GUIDs without re-burning the image
|
Linux
|
mst
|
Added support for using ibutils2/ibdiagnet and ibnetdiscover in the 'mst ib add' command
|
Linux
|
Removed the _uar, _msix and _ddr devices from the mst device list
|
Linux
|
Debug tools
|
Added support for routing I2C bus to the IS4 device on IS50XX systems
|
Linux
|
Rev. 2.6.1
|
Bug Fixes
|
Linux
|
Rev. 2.6.0
|
mstflint installation change
|
Added the options: --without-image-generation, --disable-dc, and --without-kernel which allow for a partial installation in order to avoid problems with SW dependencies
|
Linux
|
Now allows a non-root user to prepare mstflint RPMs
|
Linux
|
All
|
Added Mellanox ConnectX-2 and BridgeX support
|
Linux/Windows
|
mstflint
|
Added a CRC check for the full image
|
Linux
|
Support for query/burn of clp-gpxe ROM
|
Linux
|
Prevents burning a ConnectX-2 image onto a ConnectX device and vice versa
|
Linux
|
Added a logging option to mstflint
|
Linux
|
For the ConnectX device family only:
Added commands for an independent burn/read/remove of an Expansion ROM image.
For firmware versions earlier than 2.7.000: It is possible to read the ROM image, or to replace an already existing ROM image (by the burn command). However, burning a new ROM image in case a previous image did not exist is not possible, nor is it possible to remove an existing ROM image
|
Linux
|
mstburn
|
Added the -fw_dir option which looks for a suitable firmware file in the given directory
|
Linux
|
Support for generating a non-fail-safe image for ConnectX/ConnectX-2, InfiniScale IV, and BridgeX devices
|
Linux
|
Debug tools
|
Updated the msti2c utility
|
Linux