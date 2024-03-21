mstflint Release Notes Change Log History

General Added MFT tools support for FreeBSD on ARM architecture. All

Added support for an additional flash type - Winbond Part No. W25Q256JVFIQ. All

Rev. 4.25.0

mstconfig Added --read_only as a new flag to the mlxconfig tool. When a query with this flag is enabled, the user is able to see read_only paramters. These parameters are marked with 'RO' in the query. All

mstfwreset Added support for DGX H100 device reset. All DGX H100 devices reset requests are handled by the mlxfwreset tool. When one of the DGX H100 devices is provided, the tool proceeds to reset all the devices accordingly. As the final step in the reset process, a reboot command is executed, resulting in a reboot of the entire setup. All

mstlink Added SNR (signal-noise ratio) for the media and host sides of active\optical NDR modules. All

Rev. 4.24.0

N/A There were no mstflint changes in this version.

Rev. 4.23.0

General This release contains reliability improvements and security hardening enhancements. NVIDIA recommends upgrading your software and tools to this release to improve the security and reliability. All

Flint Flint now supports CDB firmware update procedure for CMIS compliant cables. All

General NVIDIA firmware tools package now supports discovery and communication of InfiniBand devices on FreeBSD Operating Systems. Please note that this feature is dependent on OFED ibutils package. All

General Updated the supported firmware versions. For the updated version see Supported Adapter Cards Firmware Versions. All

Rev. 4.22.0

mstlink Added support for error injection over PCI links. All

NNT driver Created a new NNT (NVIDIA Networking Tools) driver for MFT and MSTFlint. The driver's source code is exposed in GitHub: https://github.com/Mellanox/NNT-Linux-driver/tree/main_devel Linux

Cables Added a setting that allows cable burning only via the primary ConnectX-7 adapter card in a setup with multiple ConnectX-7 cards. The error message "LinkX burn is not supported by secondary" will appear accordingly. All

Cables Added DDM information support for QSFP_CMIS cables. All

mstlink Removed the "Link Down" field from the BER collect in mstlink for EDR devices. All

mstlink Added "show eye" information with the (--show_eye) command for the PCIe links in Gen-1 and Gen-2 PCIe setups. All

Rev. 4.20.1

All This version does not include changes related to MFT. The MFT version was changed to support a new ConnectX-7 firmware version. All

Rev. 4.20.0

All Added support for NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter cards. All

mstflint mstflint cable/transceivers burning commands provide now validation and extract version from the image files. All

mtsconfig mlxconfig enables the users to apply token via MTUSB connected device. All

mstresourcedump Memory-Mode, data field is now transferred via memory instead of the resource-dump register. For further information, see mstresourcedump Utility All

mstprivhost Added a new flag to query all hosts status from the embedded Arm side for Multi-host systems. For further information, see mstprivhost - NIC Configuration by the Host Restriction Tool. All

mstlink Added support for the PRBS test mode of Active/Optical CMIS modules. For further information, see the Module PRBS test mode section. All

mstlink Added support for additional configuration flags of the module control parameters. For further information, see the Module control parameters section. All

mstlink Modified the output of the PCIe link information, removed the device status filed. All

I2C Access Now the user can determine the I2C address to use for debug tools based on DevID. All

Flash Support Added additional Flash support for ConnectX-4 Lx and ConnectX-5 adapter cards All

Rev. 4.17.0

Anti-rollback Protection Enabled Anti-rollback protection to prevent old vulnerable firmware versions from being flashed to the device. All

DSFP Modules Added support for DSFP modules in mstlink. All

Parallel Firmware Burning (DMA Burning) Added support for parallel firmware burning. Although DMA burning is supported in Virtual Machines as well, burning in such scenarios might be slower than on Physical Machines. Note: If the NIC driver is unloaded, burning via DMA is unsupported (due to BME is unset) and regular burn flow will be executed instead. Note: This capability is supported in 5th Generation devices only. Note: This capability requires mstflint kernel module to work. Linux / FreeBSD

Rev. 4.14.0-1

mstresourcedump Added support for "--virtual-hca-id" command. Now the tool can provide info on the virtual HCA (host channel adapter, NIC) ID. For further information see .resourcedump Utility v4.18.1 Linux

mstlink HDR lane rate is now supported when in Pseudorandom Binary Sequence (PRBS) mode. All

mstreg Increased the registry keys the tool supports and now it exposes the full PRM. For additional information, refer to the PRM. All

mstconfig BOOT_INTERRUPT_DIS parameter was added to mlxconfig. When TRUE, legacy interrupts should not be used for receive/transmit indication. Polling should be used instead. Note: This is supported only if boot_legacy_interrupt_disable_supported is set to TRUE. All

mstflint Enables the user to to insert information manually to the flash on components such as MFG/DEV GUID/MAC when no information exists after the burn process using the command "mstflint -d <device> sg <guid>" . If the information is not inserted manually, the existing GUID/MAC information will be used instead. All

mstflint (Querying the MFA2 File) Enables the user to query the MFA2 file using a PSID. For additional information, refer to Querying the MFA2 File. All

mstlink Added supported for switching between NRZ/PAM4 speeds for new devices that support HDR/200G speeds (ConnectX-6, ConnectX-6 Dx, Quantum, Spectrum-2). All

Rev. 4.13.3-2

Burning MFA2 Images Enables the user to extract (i.e. unzip) 4MB images from MFA2 archive, that matches the device type and device PSIB. If there are more than one matching image, the user may use –latest flag and burn the latest firmware, or choose the required image from the user menu. Note: This feature is enabled when the "enable-fw-mgr" flag is set at the configure steps (see .Dependencies v4.18.0) For further information see Burning the MFA2 Images. All

Verifying MFA2 Archive Enables the user to verify that a given MFA2 archive contains the image that matches the given device. Note: This feature is enabled when the "enable-fw-mgr" flag is set at the configure steps (see .Dependencies v4.18.0) For further information see Verifying MFA2 Archive. All

Binary Image Comparison Enables the user to verify a firmware image on a device which operates in livefish mode by comparing it with an existing binary firmware file. For further information see Comparing the Binary Image. Linux/FreeBSD

SDK Added two new libraries to the WinMFT package for developing software that interacts with Mellanox devices The new SDK includes the mtcr and fastfwreset libs and headers. Windows

mstresourcedump Extracts and prints data segments generated by the firmware. It is supported in 5th generation NIC’s devices. The dump output is used by Mellanox for debug and troubleshooting. For further information see .mstresourcedump Utility v4.17.0. Note: This utility is supported only on Python 3.0 and up. Linux Windows

mstlink Added the option of using "--json" flag. The output of the tool when using this flag includes all options & commands in JSON format and prints it.

mstreg Added a new registry key: NCFG. This register is used to enable/disable device features and it is supported when ICMD_QUERY_CAPABILITY.ncfg_reg==1. For further information see .mstreg Utility v4.16.0 All

Rev. 4.13.0

Dynamic MSI-X Allocation Dynamic MSI-X allocation capability allows users to control the number of MSI-X vectors allocated to a Virtual Function, thus, improve performance in guests systems. For further information of how to set this capability, see the "DYNAMIC_VF_MSIX_TABLE" parameter, in section MFT Supported Configurations and Parameters. Windows

Fast Firmware Reset Added support for a fast firmware reset (< 1 second) to ConnectX-5 adapter cards. Windows

mstlink Added support for reading the "Link Downed Counter" and "Link Error Recovery Counter" in the mlxlink utility when using InfiniBand protocol only. All

mstlink Added support for HDR PCIe grades in the EYE Opening Info in the mlxlink utility. All

mstlink Added a new flag (show links) to define the valid PCIe links. For further information, refer to .mstlink Utility v4.18.1 examples. All

mstconfig Added the ATS_ENABLED TLV param. When set to TRUE, the device will support Address Translation Service (ATS). All

mstfwreset Added save/restore ATS PCIE capability. All

mstarchive Added support for MFA2 query using the mstarchive tool. For further information refer to mstarchive – Binary Files Compression Tool. All

fwtrace fwtrace is now supported in non-secured mode as well. Linux

Preboot Boot Settings Updated the LEGACY_BOOT_PROTOCOL settings, added an NVME option. For further information refer to mstconfig Supported Configurations and Parameters. All

mstfwreset Added a new reset option (reset-type) to the reset command of mlxfwreset. The user can see the supported reset-types by using the query command. For further information refer to Copy of mstfwreset – Loading Firmware on 5th Generation Devices Tool. All

mstconfig Added the VF_VPD_ENABLE parameter to mstconfig. When set, the VPD capability is exposed to Virtual Functions. All

Rev. 4.12.0

mstfwmanager Supports listing the contents of images archive. When running this command the tool will list all firmware images within this PLDM package for each image it displays. All

mstlink Displays and configures port related data at the physical layer. All

mstfwtrace Extracts and prints trace messages generated by the firmware of 5th generation devices. This tool supports secure firmware flow only. Linux

mstreg Exposes supported access registers, and allows users to obtain information regarding the registers fields and attributes, and to set and get data with specific register. All

mstflint Added image-reactivation feature which re-assigns the image signature to the previous image (in case the new image is faulty) enabling "fwreset" functionality or to burn a new image. All

.deb Package Name Changed the name of *.deb files from “mst-<version>.amd64.deb” to "mst_<version>_amd64.deb” e.g., from mst-4.11.0-34.amd64.deb to mst_4.11.0-34_amd64.deb Linux

General Added support for Spectrum-2 based switch systems. All

mstfwmanager Enabled the option to query PLDM images in mstfwmanager. All

Switch Firmware Enabled the option to extract the firmware ISSU version from the switches' firmware image. Linux/MLNX-OS

Zero Touch RoCE Added support for Zero Touch RoCE. It enables RoCE to operate on fabrics where no PFC nor ECN are configured. This makes RoCE configuration a breeze while still maintaining its superior high performance. All

mstflint Enabled setting VSD when Memory Chip Controller (MCC) capability is enabled. All

mstflint Added an option to reduce CPU utilization with "--low_cpu" flag. All

General Removed the COMFIG COMPACT definition. Linux

General Added support for libibmad 12. Linux

mstconfig Renamed the BOOT_RETRY_CNT1 parameter to BOOT_RETRY_CNT. All

Rev. 4.11.0-5

mstconfig Added the below new params: pci_atomics_disabled_ext_atomics_enabled

pci_atomics_enabled_ext_atomics_enabled

pci_atomics_enabled_ext_atomics_enabled_nocoherent

pci_atomics_enabled_ext_atomics_enabled_serialized

vf_nodnic_enable

vf_nodnic_supported

uctx_en (alpha support)

uctx_supported (alpha support)

prio_tag_required_en (alpha support)

prio_tag_required_supported (alpha support)

strict_vf_msix_num_enabled (alpha support)

strict_vf_msix_num_supported (alpha support)

nvme_emu_class_code (alpha support)

nvme_emu_device_id (alpha support)

nvme_emu_enable (alpha support)

nvme_emu_max_num_pf (alpha support)

nvme_emu_max_total_vf (alpha support)

nvme_emu_num_pf (alpha support)

nvme_emu_supported (alpha support)

nvme_emu_total_vf (alpha support)

nvme_emu_vendor_id (alpha support) All

General build Fixed multiple builds and compilation issues. All

mstfwtrace Added support for the fwtracer tool. In this release, this tool supports secure FW flow only. All

libibmad Added support for libibmad 12 in addition to 5. All

Python tools Fixed Python wrapper to work properly in multiple OSes and multiple Python versions. All

adb generic tools Added support for the mstreg tool. To enable this option please use "--enable-adb-genaric-tools" flag. All

mstarchive Added return values. All

Fixed an issue in the MFA2's header minor and subminor versions.

Rev. 4.11.0-4

Build related changes Disabled the "-Werror" compiler flag. All

Added the option to choose local system libraries if available in the machine.

Enhanced python 3 compatibility.

Removed python shebangs from the scripts.

Fixed multiple rpmbuild issues.

Added the "--enable-all-static" configure flag that allows compilation of static executables, when the the option is supported by the compiler.

Aligned all python scripts to unix encoding.

mstprivhost Added mstprivhost tool to set host privilege configurations. All

mstflint Added missing Rom info attribute for legacy FW qq query. All

Renamed "--next_boot_fw_ver" to "--flashed_version" flag. This flag queries the flashed version. Note that the previous flag is supported to keep compatibility.

Fixed query timeout when device is locked.

Fixed a firmware upgrade issue on ConnectX-5 EN adapter cards.

mstregdup Fixed segfault All

Rev. 4.11.0-3

mstflint Added the option to query only a flashed FW version, which reduces the CPU usage during the query. To use this option run the "--next_boot_fw_ver" flag. All

Fixed an issue that resulted in missing information during query.

Fixed a crash scenario when compiling with 'CXXFLAGS='-Wp,-D_GLIBCXX_ASSERTIONS''.

Rev. 4.11.0-2

Python 3 Added support for python 3. All

mstflint Added an option to reduce CPU utilization with "--low_cpu" flag. All

OpenSSL Compatibility Added compatibility to 1.1.X version, in addition to previously supported 1.0.2 version. All

Rev. 4.11.0

.deb Package Name As of mstflint v4.12.0, the name of *.deb files will be changed from “mstflint- .amd64.deb” to “mstflint_ _amd64.deb” e.g., from mstflint-4.10.0-104.amd64.deb to mstflint_4.10.0-104_amd64.deb All

Supported Devices Added support for Mellanox Quantum switch systems and ConnectX-6 Ready adapter cards. For further information on the ConnectX-6 adapter cards, please contact Mellanox Support. All

mstarchive tool The mstarchive tool allows the user to create a file with the mfa2 extension. The new file contains several binary files of a given firmware for different adapter cards. For further information, refer to section mstarchive. All

mstprivhost The ability to restrict the hosts from configuring the NIC. Meaning, only the Arm side will have the privilege to configure the NIC. Note: This utility is supported in BlueField devices only. All

mstconfig in BlueField Enables the user to manage (grant/restrict) mstconfig configuration privileges for BlueField Arm systems. All

Rev. 4.10.0

ESXi Added support for ESXi 6.7. ESXi

FreeBSD Added support for verbose output when running "mst status" in FreeBSD. FreeBSD

mstfwreset Enabled mstfwreset loading/unloading of the driver per a specific device in Linux OSes. Note: On Multi Host devices with firmware version lower than 1x.23.xxxx, the flag "--pci_link_downtime 2.5" must be added to mstfwreset Linux

Secure Firmware mstflint now handles all the burn parameters when MCC is enabled and displays the secure-FW CS tokens. All

Supported Devices [Beta] Added support for BlueField SmartNIC. All

mstconfig Added the option to query partial parameters All

mstconfig Added the following new parameters: FLEX_PARSER_PROFILE_ENABLE

ECPF_ESWITCH_MANAGER

ECPF_PAGE_SUPPLIER

SAFE_MODE_ENABLE

SAFE_MODE_THERSHOLD

BOOT_UNDI_NETWORK_WAIT All

Rev. 4.9.1

mstfwreset Added support for mstfwreset in Power9 platforms. Linux

Rev. 4.9.0

mstfwreset Added support for a hot swap (or hot plug) of the PCIe slot. Linux

Secure Firmware Update Added support for Secure Firmware Update to ConnectX-4 adapter cards. All

Enabled signing the package with an RSA 4096 bit keys. All

Added support for setting the GUIDs when Secure Firmware Update is enabled. All

mstconfig Added the following mstconfig configuration parameters: AUTO_RELOAD

DRIVER_SETTINGS

EXP_ROM_PXE_ENABLE

EXP_ROM_UEFI_ARM_ENABLE

EXP_ROM_UEFI_X86_ENABLE

INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL

IPV4

IPV6

PCI_DATA_WR_ORDERING_MODE

PXE_UNDI

STATUS_UPDATE

TCP

TCPIP

TRACER_ENABLE All

mstlink Added support for force speed configuration. All

Added support for the PEPC (show_external_phy) register. All

mstdump Added support for nvlog dump. All

Rev. 4.8.0

mstconfig Added support for hardware timestamp in ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro devices. All

Added the following mstconfig configuration parameters: MULTI_PORT_VHCA_EN

BOOT_LACP_DIS

IP_OVER_VXLAN_PORT

IP_OVER_VXLAN_EN

UEFI_HII_EN

IB_ROUTING_MODE_P1

IB_ROUTING_MODE_P2

SRIOV_IB_ROUTING_MODE_P1

SRIOV_IB_ROUTING_MODE_P2 All

Secure Firmware Update Added support for Secure Firmware Update in ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex. All

Added support for setting forbidden versions. All

FPGA management for JTAG Programming Added the option to enable/disable FPGA management by the firmware for JTAG programming. Linux

Rev. 4.7.0

MST driver Microsoft certification MST driver Microsoft certification allows running tools in extended secure boot environment. Windows

Secure Firmware Update Added support for Secure Firmware Update in ConnectX-4 and ConnectX-4 Lx. Linux

mstflint Added sign command for secured images. . Linux

Added a flag to enforce working in a non-secure mode, if available (according to security type).

Added expansion ROM CPU architecture to the mstflint query when the expansion ROM is available. All

mstlink Added a new tool that displays and configures port related data at the physical layer. All

mstconfig Added new mstconfig TLVs. All

Added support for generating and applying TLV configuration files. All

mstdump Added a new dump type “fsdump” to support dumping flow steering tables. All

mst Added support for adding remote devices in mst remote when the target machine does not have an MST kernel loaded. Linux

mstcables Added the option to dump the data from all readable pages. All

Added support for burning cable firmware on In Service Firmware Update (ISFU) supporting cables. All

Added support to access the cable via the MTUSB, when the cable is connected to a compatible board. All

mstfwreset Added support for MultiHost platforms. All

Rev. 4.6.0

Adapter Cards Added support for ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex adapter cards. Note: ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex adapter cards are currently at Beta level. All

mstconfig Added an option to query active (current) configurations in mstconfig. All

Added new parameters in VPI settings configuration: XFI_MODE, PHY_TYPE, FORCE_MODE

Added a new parameter to the PCI configuration NON_PREFETCHABLE_PF_BAR

mstburn Added the ability to use mstvpd to read the device VPD when using mstburn. Linux, Windows

fwreset Added support for fwreset in PPC64 and PPC64LE platforms. Linux

Rev. 4.5.0

General Added support for Innova IPsec 4 Lx EN /Innova Flex 4 Lx EN Linux

mstflint package size has been reduced in Linux by separating the architecture specific RPMs, and in ESXi, by moving relevant tools to the OEM package. Linux / ESXi

mstcables Enhanced cable query capabilities. Added the additional registers below for debug purposes when running the query (-q) flag: device technology

identifier

wavelength/attenuation

speed/compliance All

Added a new query to read thresholds and monitor the cable's properties: Temperature

Voltage

RX/TX powers

TX Bias All

Added a new RAW format for printing the data of the cable’s pages using the “--raw/--format raw” flags. All

mstconfig Enabled mstconfig to work with a database that describes the meta data of the TLVs configuration of fifth generation devices. All

Added the following configuration TLVs to mstconfig: MPFS

KEEP LINK UP

SW OFFLOAD CONF All

mstreg Added support for PPTT, PPRT and PPAOS access registers in switches. All

mstflint Added support for viewing and changing OEMs’ device flash parameters using an IB device when using mstflint. All

Rev. 4.4.0

mstfwreset Added support for mstfwreset in PowerPC Linux

mstconfig Added the following new configurations: Number of TCs

Number of VLs

Enable DCBX in CEE mode

Enable DCBX in IEEE mode

Allow the NIC to accept DCBX configuration from the remote peer

Enable DCBX

Enable the internal LLDP client

Select which LLDP TLV will be generated by the NIC All

General Added support for all tools to work when the MST driver is not installed Linux

mstcables Added support for dumping Mellanox cables EEPROM by mstdump/mstdump tools Linux Windows FreeBSD

Added a new tool (mstcables) that reads/writes Mellanox cable registers and queries the cables info Linux Windows FreeBSD

Build Created one mstflint package for all 64 bits FreeBSD OSs FreeBSD

mstfwmanager_pci Removed support for mstfwmanager_pci tool (it is deprecated), since all the Linux tools can work without a kernel now. When required, use mstfwmanager instead. Linux

mcra Added support for clearing VSEC PCI semaphore by the mcra tool. The new capability can be used after killing a tool forcefully without clearing the semaphores. Supported devices: ConnectX-4, ConnectX-4 Lx and Connect-IB All

mstreg Added support for Switch-IB, Switch-IB 2, and Spectrum in the mstreg tool All

mstconfig Added the mstconfig tool to the mstflint package for WinPE Windows

mstconfig Added a backup command in mstconfig which allows user to save backup of the non-volatile configurations in a RAW file. This file can be set on the device by using the set_raw command All

Build Added support for running wrapped python tools (like fwtrace) in PPC64, PPC64LE and Arm platforms Linux

mstreg Added support for PPRT and PPTT registers in ConnectX-4 and ConnectX-4 Lx All

Rev. 4.3.0

General Added support for Spectrum device. All

Added support for Switch-IB 2 device. All

4th generation and 5th generation IC devices are now also named Group I ICs and Group II ICs, respectively. N/A

mstconfig Added support for setting some of the parameters in textual values in addition to numerical values. All

Added new configurations: The PF log bar size

The VF log bar size

The number of PF MSIX

The number of VF MSIX

port owner

Allow RD counters

IP protocol used by flexboot All

Added the option to display the configuration’s default values. All

mstflint Added support to calculate checksum on selected sections in the firmware image. All

Added the option to attach a timestamp to the firmware image. All

Burning Tools Improved firmware burn performance in livefish mode on 5th generation devices. All

Added the ability to show the running firmware version in case it does not match with the burnt firmware version on the flash. This case generally occurs after firmware upgrade and before firmware reload. All

mstreg Added support for mstreg tool which can be used to modify access registers or to query them. All

mst Created an mst device per physical function. It can be seen by running 'mst status -v'. All

fwtrace Added support for the fwtrace tool in FreeBSD. FreeBSD

mstfwreset Added support for mstfwreset in Windows and FreeBSD. Windows FreeBSD

Rev. 4.1.0

General Added support for ConnectX-4 Lx Linux/Windows/ FreeBSD

Added support for ConnectX-4 FreeBSD

mstconfig Added support for the following configurations in ConnectX-4, ConnectX-4 Lx and Connect-IB: IB Dynamically Connect

Internal Settings

RoCE Congestion Control ECN

RoCE Congestion Control Parameters

Wake on LAN Linux/Windows/ FreeBSD

Added support for the following configurations in ConnectX-3 and ConnectX-3 Pro: InfiniBand Boot Settings

Preboot Boot Settings Linux/Windows/ FreeBSD

msttrace Added support for MEM mode in ConnectX-4 Windows

cpld_update Added the cpld_update tool to the OEM package Linux

mstfwreset Added support for resetting the firmware Windows/ FreeBSD

fwtrace Added support in FreeBSD FreeBSD

Burning Tools This version supports new ConnectX-4/Connect-IB firmware version format (MM.mm.ssss). It also enables upgrade of older firmware version format: MM.mmmm.ssss All

Rev. 4.0.0

General Added support for ConnectX-4 device Linux/Windows

Removed support for ConnectX and ConnectX-2 All

mst_fpga Added a new tool that dumps registers and burns hardware for FPGA Linux

mstconfig Added support for ConnectX-4 and Connect-IB (Beta level) Linux/Windows

Rev. 3.8.0

General Added support for Switch-IB device (at beta level) Linux/Windows

Added support for Debian/Ubuntu in PPC64 platform Linux

mstphyburn Added support for burning Aquantia external PHY Linux

mstconfig Added support for changing BAR size parameter Linux/Windows

Rev. 3.7.1

Rev. 3.7.0

mstfwmanager Added online firmware update Linux/Windows

mstburn Added concurrency support to VPD read Linux/Windows

Added mstburn to mstflint FreeBSD

mstflint Added concurrency support to query firmware Linux/Windows/FreeBSD

General Added support for Arm platform and Power8 Linux

Removed support for x86 Windows

mstfwreset Firmware reset for Connect-IB Linux

fwtrace Added fwtrace tool Windows

Rev. 3.6.1

mstconfig Added mstconfig tool for changing non volotaile configuration on device Windows

Burning Tools Added support for micron flash in mstflint and updated production burn flow on Connect-IB Windows

Rev. 3.6.0

mstconfig Added mstconfig tool for changing non volatile configuration on device Linux

Burning Tools Added support for micron flash in mstflint and updated production burn flow on Connect-IB Linux

mtserver Added support for mstserver FreeBSD

Rev. 3.5.0

mstflint/wqdump Redesigned the mstflint and wqdump utility to make their look and feel more user friendly Linux/Windows

mstflint Added support for brom in Connect-IB Linux/Windows

mstmdio Added support for the mstmdio utility Linux

mstfwmanager Added support for Connect-IB Linux/Windows

FreeBSD Added support for FreeBSD operating system (at beta level) FreeBSD

Rev. 3.1.0

General The mstflint package now has 2 installation flavors - standard (default mode) and 'OEM'. The OEM mode provides the following extra functionality: Tools for creating mstfwmanager package

Several features for mstflint that are used in Connect-IB™ production Linux

mstflint Added support for burning Connect-IB via firmware interface. The '-override_cache_replacement' flag is not needed. This provides a 'safe' firmware update flow, without the risk of firmware or driver hanging Linux

mstfwmanager Added support for the mstfwmanager utility (at Beta level) Linux

mstuptime Added support for the mstuptime utility (at Beta level) Linux

Rev. 3.0.0

General Added support for Connect-IB device (at beta level) Linux/Windows

Added support for ConnectX-3 Pro device (at beta level) Linux/Windows

Added support for Ubuntu operating system Linux

Added support for running tools against PCI device [domain]:bus:dev.fn like: 0000:1a:00.0 or 1a:00.0 and devices used by OFED driver like: mst4_0 Linux

The package contains only the mstflint firmware update tool. Other debug tools were removed Windows

mstflint Added support for new flash types: N25Q0XX (Micron) and W25Xxx (Winbond) Linux/Windows

mstdump Added support for the mstdump utility (at beta level) Linux/Windows

mstmcg Renamed mcg to mstmcg Linux/Windows

spark spark was removed from mstflint version 3.0.0 Linux/Windows

Supported Devices The following adapter cards and switch systems are no longer supported in mstflint version 3.0.0: InfiniHost 4X

InfiniHost III Ex

InfiniHost III Lx 4X

InfiniScale

InfiniScale III Linux/Windows

Rev. 2.7.2b

All Added support for WinPE 4.0 OS Windows

Rev. 2.7.2

General It is no longer required to run mst start/stop when using Winmstflint tools. The service is automatically loaded/unloaded when an mstflint tool is running. The mst service installation was removed from the setup Windows

Added support for SwitchX silicon devices Windows

mstflint Added support for Atmel AT25DFxx flash family Windows

Added support for burning firmware via Command Line Interface (CLI) on SwitchX devices Windows

Rev. 2.7.1a

Added the mcg tool (Beta level) The mcg tool displays the current multicast groups and flow steering rules configured in the device. Target users: Developers of Flow Steering aware applications. This tool dumps the internal steering table which is used by the device to steer Ethernet packets and Multicast IB packets to the correct destination QPs. Each line in the table shows a single filter and a list of destination QPs. Packets that match the filter are steered to the list of destination QPs Linux

Removed support for In-band access on OFED 1.4 InfiniBand driver In-band access is supported using OFED 1.5.X and higher Linux

Rev. 2.7.1

General Added mstconfig tool. This tool sets firmware configurations for Mellanox adapters. These configurations are nonvolatile they apply over device reboots. For further details, please run “mstconfig -h”. The tool is at beta level Linux

Added support for ConnectX-3 silicon device Windows

Added the I2CBridge (Dimax’s Driver for USB to I2C Adapter) as part of the Winmstflint installation package. However, the I2CBridge is not installed by default Windows

mstflint installation change Removed the isw tool. The isw tool functionality was replaced by the "msti2c" tool. For example, to scan the devices on the i2c bus, run: > msti2c -d <dev> scan instead of > isw -d <dev> Windows

mstflint Added support for Atmel AT25DFxx flash family Linux

Cleared error messages displayed when trying to burn firmware image of a different device. For example when burning ConnectX-2 firmware image on ConnectX-3 device Linux

Added support for flash type SST25VF016B Windows

Added support for flash type M25PX16 Windows

The ROM section in the image now contains multiple boot images. Therefore mstflint was modified to display information for all of the images in the ROM section.

Added support to display/burn UEFI ROM/ Windows

Added an option to set the VSD and GUIDs in a binary image file. This is useful for production to prepare images for pre-assembly flash burning. These new commands are supported by Mellanox 4th generation devices Windows

Added an option to set the VSD and GUIDs on an already burnt device. These commands (“sg” and “sv”) re-burn the existing image with the given GUIDs or VSD. When the 'sg' command is applied on a device with blank (0xff) GUIDs, it updates the GUIDs without re-burning the image Windows

mst Added support for using ibnetdiscover in the 'mst ib add' command Windows

mstburn Added support for VPD read/write Windows

Rev. 2.7.0a

Rev. 2.7.0

General Added support for Mellanox ConnectX-3 and SwitchX silicon devices Linux

Added Secure host feature which enables ConnectX family devices to block access to its internal hardware registers. The hardware access in this mode is allowed only if a correct 64 bits key is provided (see mstflint changes). mstflint tools cannot run on a device with hardware access disabled. This feature is enabled only with supporting firmware Linux

Removed support for Itanium (ia64) Linux

mstflint Added the following commands: enable/disable access to the hardware

set/change the key used to enable access to the hardware Linux

The ROM section in the image now contains multiple boot images. Therefore the mstflint was modified to display information for all of the images in the ROM section Linux

Added support to display/burn UEFI ROM Linux

Added support for burning firmware via Command Line interface on SwitchX devices Linux

mstburn Added option to add or replace a single keyword in the VPD writable section (-vpd_set_keyword flag) Linux

Added the option to set a binary VPD field data Linux

mstflint installation Added the option --without-kernel which allows user to install mstflint without the mst kernel Linux

Rev. 2.6.2

mstflint installation change RPM based installation: Applications are installed using a pre-compiled binary RPM

Kernel modules are distributed as a source RPM and compiled by the installation script

Fast installation process Linux

Removed prerequisite libraries: expat and zlib-devel Linux

The package tools, libraries and headers are now installed under:{ prefix }/bin or { prefix }/lib and { prefix }/include dirs. Directory / usr/mst is not created. For example, the “mread”, “mwrite” and “mcra” tools that were previously installed by default under /usr/mst/bin, now are installed under /usr/bin Linux

Linux

Removed the InfiniScale and InfiniBridge tools Linux

Removed the Infinivision tool set Linux

Removed the isw tool. The isw tool functionality was replaced by the "msti2c" tool. For example, to scan the devices on the i2c bus, run: > msti2c -d <dev> scan instead of > isw -d <dev> Linux

mstflint Added support for flash type SST25VF016B Linux

Added support for flash type M25PX16 Linux

Added an option to set the VSD and GUIDs in a binary image file. This is useful for production to prepare images for pre-assembly flash burning. These new commands are supported by Mellanox 4th generation devices Linux

Added an option to set the VSD and GUIDs on an already burnt device. These commands (“sg” and “sv”) re-burn the existing image with the given GUIDs or VSD. When the 'sg' command is applied on a device with blank (0xff) GUIDs, it updates the GUIDs without re-burning the image Linux

mst Added support for using ibutils2/ibdiagnet and ibnetdiscover in the 'mst ib add' command Linux

Removed the _uar, _msix and _ddr devices from the mst device list Linux

Debug tools Added support for routing I2C bus to the IS4 device on IS50XX systems Linux

Rev. 2.6.1

Rev. 2.6.0

mstflint installation change Added the options: --without-image-generation, --disable-dc, and --without-kernel which allow for a partial installation in order to avoid problems with SW dependencies Linux

Now allows a non-root user to prepare mstflint RPMs Linux

All Added Mellanox ConnectX-2 and BridgeX support Linux/Windows

mstflint Added a CRC check for the full image Linux

Support for query/burn of clp-gpxe ROM Linux

Prevents burning a ConnectX-2 image onto a ConnectX device and vice versa Linux

Added a logging option to mstflint Linux

For the ConnectX device family only: Added commands for an independent burn/read/remove of an Expansion ROM image. For firmware versions earlier than 2.7.000: It is possible to read the ROM image, or to replace an already existing ROM image (by the burn command). However, burning a new ROM image in case a previous image did not exist is not possible, nor is it possible to remove an existing ROM image Linux

mstburn Added the -fw_dir option which looks for a suitable firmware file in the given directory Linux

Support for generating a non-fail-safe image for ConnectX/ConnectX-2, InfiniScale IV, and BridgeX devices Linux