Assigning PSID
In some cases, OEMs or board manufacturers may wish to use a specific FW configuration not supplied by NVIDIA. After setting the new FW parameters in an INI file, the user should assign a unique PSID (Parameter Set ID) to this new configuration. The PSID is kept as part of the FW image on the device NVMEM. The firmware burning tools use this field to retain FW settings while updating FW versions.
This appendix explains how to assign a new PSID for a user customized FW, and how to indicate to the burning tools that a new PSID exists.
Please change FW parameters with caution. A faulty setting of FW parameters may result in undefined behavior of the burnt device.
The PSID field is a 16-ascii (byte) character string. If the assigned PSID length is less then 16 characters, the remaining characters are filled with binary 0s by the burning tool.
The table below provides the format of a PSID.
Vendor Symbol
Board Type Symbol
Board Version Symbol
Parameter Set Number
Reserved
3 characters
3 characters
3 characters
4 characters
3 characters (filled with ‘\0’)
Example:
A PSID for NVIDIA MHXL-CF128-T HCA board is MT_0030000001, where:
MT_ Vendor symbol
003 MHXL-CF128-T board symbol
000 Board version symbol
0001 Parameter Set Number
To assign and integrate the new PSID to produce the new FW:
Write the new FW configuration file (in .INI format).
Assign it with a PSID in the format described above. Use your own vendor symbol to ensure PSID uniqueness. If you do not know your vendor symbol, please contact your local NVIDIA FAE.
Set the PSID parameter in the new FW configuration file.