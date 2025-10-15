Changes and New Features

Rev. 4.28

General Added support for flint query to display the port GUID, node GUID, system GUID, and allocated GUID for devices that are part of a multi-asic system. All

Expanded the MCC register to include more informative error messages which are relevant for module upgrade flows. All

Upgraded full OS. All

Added support for new flag "-s" which allows the user to determine which I2C secondary address to use when running mget_temp tool All

Added an error message stating that the image/device is encrypting and breaking the flow. All

Added support in mlxtrace and fwtrace tools to read events in ArcusE. All

mlxlink Disabled physical state in optic cables. All

mlxfwreset The mlxfwreset tool might fail when using PPC64LE on the RH 8.7 operating system. All