Changes and New Features
Component/ Tool
Description
Operating System
Rev. 4.28
General
Added support for flint query to display the port GUID, node GUID, system GUID, and allocated GUID for devices that are part of a multi-asic system.
All
Expanded the MCC register to include more informative error messages which are relevant for module upgrade flows.
All
Upgraded full OS.
All
Added support for new flag "-s" which allows the user to determine which I2C secondary address to use when running mget_temp tool
All
Added an error message stating that the image/device is encrypting and breaking the flow.
All
Added support in mlxtrace and fwtrace tools to read events in ArcusE.
All
mlxlink
Disabled physical state in optic cables.
All
mlxfwreset
The mlxfwreset tool might fail when using PPC64LE on the RH 8.7 operating system.
All
Changed the default firmware reset to level 3 from level 4 for PCIe devices.
To load new configurations, either execute mlxfwreset level 4 or initiate a cold boot.
All