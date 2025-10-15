NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.28
Examples of mlxconfig Usage

1. Querying the Device Configuration

To query the device’s configuration, use the following command line:

# mlxconfig -d <device> query

ConnectX-3 Example:

# mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pciconf0 q
 
Device type: ConnectX-3
PCI device: /dev/mst/
/dev/mst/mt4099_pciconf0
 
Device 1:
-----------
Configurations:           Next Boot
   SRIOV_EN               True(1)
   NUM_OF_VFS             16
   WOL_MAGIC_EN_P1        False(0)
   WOL_MAGIC_EN_P2        False(0)

Note

N/A means that the device default configuration is set.

Note

For Array type parameters, the query command will not show a value for it. It will only show you the word "Array" and the range of the array.

  • For example: HOST_CHAINING_DESCRIPTORS Array[0..7]

  • To query the fifth element in the array, run: mlxconfig -d <device> query HOST_CHAINING_DESCRIPTORS[5]

  • To specify a range: mlxconfig -d <device> query HOST_CHAINING_DESCRIPTORS[3..7]

  • To set the fifth element in the array, run: mlxconfig -d <device> set HOST_CHAINING_DESCRIPTORS[5]=3

  • Or you can set value for more than one element: mlxconfig -d <device> set HOST_CHAINING_DESCRIPTORS[3..7]=3

ConnectX-4 Lx Example:

# mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt4117_pciconf0 --enable_verbosity q
 
Device #1:
----------
Device type: ConnectX4LX
PCI device: /dev/mst/mt4117_pciconf0
 
 
Configurations:      Default     Current       Next Boot
* NUM_OF_VFS         8           5             5
  SRIOV_EN           True(1)     True(1)      True(1)
The '*' shows parameters with next value different from default/current value.

2. Setting Device Configuration

To set the device configuration, use the following command line:

# mlxconfig -d <device> set [Parameters....]

Example:

Copy
# mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pciconf0 set WOL_MAGIC_EN_P2=1 NUM_OF_VFS=24
Device type: ConnectX-3
PCI device: /dev/mst/mt4099_pciconf0
Configurations:      Next Boot       New
 NUM_OF_VFS          16              24
 WOL_MAGIC_EN_P2     False(0)        True(1)
 
Apply new Configuration?(y/n) [n]: y
Applying... Done!
 
-I- Please reboot the system to load new configurations.

3. Resetting Device Configuration to Default

To reset the device configuration to default, use the following command line:

# mlxconfig -d <device> reset

Example:

# mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pciconf0 reset
Reset configuration for device /dev/mst/mt4099_pciconf0? ? (y/n) [n] : y
Applying... Done!
 
 
-I- Please power-cycle device to load new configurations.
>mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pciconf0 query
 
 
Device 1:
----------
Device type: ConnectX-3
PCI Device: /dev/mst/mt4099_pciconf0
Configurations:         Next Boot
  SRIOV_EN              True(1)
  NUM_OF_VFS            8
  WOL_MAGIC_EN_P1       False(0)
  WOL_MAGIC_EN_P2       False(0)

