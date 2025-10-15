Flash Operations

To write one dword to Flash memory without sector erase , use the following command line:

Copy Copied! # flint -d <device> wwne addr data

where:

device The device the dword is written to.. addr The address of the word to write. data The value of the word.

Example:

Copy Copied! # flint -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 wwne 0x10008 0x5a445a44

Note that the result may be dependent on the Flash type. Usually, bitwise and between the specified word and the previous Flash contents will be written to the specified address.