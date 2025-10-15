flint/mlxburn Limitations

To accelerate the burn process add the flag -no_flash_verify to the command line which skips the flash verification step. This flag, however, does not verify if the image is burnt correctly.

When running flint/mlxburn via an MTUSB-1 device, a burn/query command may take up to 45 minutes to complete.

Burning an image to a ConnectX-3 adapter in Flash recovery mode may fail on some server types (that use PCIe spread spectrum). The tool may not be able to recognize the device’s PCI CONF0 or the image burn may not complete successfully.