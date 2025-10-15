On This Page
- 1. mlxfwstress Synopsis
- 2. Stress Types
- 3. Hang Types
- 4. Clearing all Stress/Hang Types
- 5. Clearing the Semaphore
- 6. Random Operation
mlxfwstress Utility
The tool can support new devices only once the tool is upgraded to its latest version.
mlxfwstress enables/disables various firmware stress flows. It can work in multiple modes:
Enable/disable a specific set of stress types
Clear all stress types
Random mode:
Single mode - choose one stress type in each iteration and enable/disable it
Wild-mode- choose multiple stress types in each iteration and enable/disable them
Each time a stress type is chosen in a random iteration, the opposite operation is done on it (e.g., if a stress type is turned on, in the next iteration it will be turned off and vice versa).
Toggle mode:
Turns on and off the list of stress types alternating. Can be used with iterations.Note
To disable a stressor while in toggling mode, first you must disable the mlxfwstress tool, and only after that disable the stressor.
Clear semaphore:
Note: This functionality is supported in ConnectX-3 Pro adapter cards only.
# mlxfwstress [-d|--dev <DeviceName>] [-h|--help] [-v|--version] [-o|--operation <Operation>] [--rand-mode <Random mode>] [-t|--stress-type <Stress type>] [--iterations <Iterations>] [--stress-delay <Stress delay>] [--max-rand-on <Max rand on>] [--hang-type <Hang type>] [--seed <seed>] [--toggle-time <x,y>]
where:
-d|--dev <DeviceName>
Perform operation for a specified device
-h|--help
Show this message and exit
-v|--version
Show the executable version and exit
-o|--operation <Operation>
Choose operation: on, off, clear_all, random query, clear_semaphore
--rand-mode <Random mode>
Choose a random mode: single, wild
-t|--stress-type <Stress type>
Specify a list of stress types separated by comma. (See Stress Types.)
--iterations <Iterations>
Specify the number of iterations.
--stress-delay <Stress delay>
Specify the stress delay in seconds (can be float).
Note: Some stress flows may take more time.
Recommended values: 0-1
--max-rand-on <Max rand on>
Specify the maximal time a stress is allowed to be on in random mode in seconds.
Recommended values (0,1]
Default is 1
--hang-type <Hang type>
Specify a list of hang types separated by comma. (See Hang Types.)
--seed <seed>
Specify the seed for the random.
--toggle-time <x,y>
Toggle time after off, both in seconds (can be float). If y is not supplied the tool will use equal values for x and y
2.1 ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5 Adapter Cards Stress Types
The following are the stress types available for ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5 adapter cards:
Category
Stress Type
Description
Notes
Transparent
PAUSE_STORM_GENERATION
Generates pause frames from the device toward the network
INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_1
Invalidates STE cache
INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_2
Invalidates qp L0 cache (RX)
INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_3
Invalidates dct L0 cache (RX)
INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_4
Invalidates scatter list cache in RX
INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_CQ
Invalidates CQC cache
INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_SX1
Invalidates SXDC cache
INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_5
Invalidates LDB cache
INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_GENERAL_1
Invalidates RO caches
INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_SX2
Invalidates pkey cache (SX)
INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_SX3
Invalidates guid cache (SX)
INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_QP
Invalidates QPC (main QP cache unit)
Hang FW/HW
PACKET_DROP
Drops N packets on portx
This type requires the following extra flags:
2.2 ConnectX-3 Pro Adapter Cards Stress Types
The following are the stress types available for ConnectX-3 Pro adapter cards:
Stressors in "Transparent" category that are active for more than 100 msec, may cause resiliency.
Category
Stress Type
Description
Transparent
STOP_CE_INSTAGE_EQE
Stops sending EQEs created by the hardware (not the ones created by the firmware).
STOP_EDBH
Stops the handling of external doorbells.
STOP_IDBH
Stops the handling of internal doorbells.
STOP_QPC_MISS_MACHINE_0
STOP_QPC_MISS_MACHINE_1
STOP_QPC_MISS_MACHINE_2
STOP_QPC_MISS_MACHINE_3
Spots reading a QPC from the ICM on a miss-blocking hardware/firmware that accesses the QPC
LOCK_CEGW
Locks the CQE gateway.
LOCK_OBGW_TPT
LOCK_OBGW_TCU
LOCK_OBGW_SXD
Locks the OBGW (access to the host memory gateway).
LOCK_QPCGW_RX
Locks QPCGW.
LOCK_SEMAPHORE_IPC_RX0
LOCK_SEMAPHORE_IPC_RX1
LOCK_SEMAPHORE_IPC_LDB
LOCK_SEMAPHORE_IPC_SX1
Locks the IPC semaphore.
INVALIDATE_CACHES
Invalidates caches.
Performance
STOP_SXP_VL_ARB_PORT1
STOP_SXP_VL_ARB_PORT2
Stops transmission of packets to the wire. Causes head-of-line packet drop (HLL) if enabled.
RX_BACKPRESSURE
Stops the RX pipe - back-pressure to wire- sending tx pauses.
DROP_PACKETS_TX
Drops packets on the TX side.
2.3 Turning On Stress Types
To turn on a specific stress type:
mlxfwstress -d mt4103_pciconf0 -o on -t STOP_CE_INSTAGE_EQE
-------------------------------------------------
Operation: [ON]
-------------------------------------------------
Turning ON stress type: stop_ce_instage_eqe -PASSED
To turn on a set of stress types:
mlxfwstress -d mt4103_pciconf0 -o on -t STOP_CE_INSTAGE_EQE,STOP_QPC_MISS_MACHINE_3,LOCK_SEMAPHORE_IPC_RX1
-------------------------------------------------
Operation: [ON]
-------------------------------------------------
Turning ON stress type: stop_ce_instage_eqe -PASSED
Turning ON stress type: stop_qpc_miss_machine_3 -PASSED
Turning ON stress type: lock_semaphore_ipc_rx1 -PASSED
To turn on all the available stress types:
mlxfwstress -d mt4119_pciconf0 -t ALL -o on
Random seed: [
1587969653]
-------------------------------------------------
Operation: [ON]
-------------------------------------------------
Turning ON stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_CQ -PASSED
Turning ON stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_GENERAL_1 -PASSED
Turning ON stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_QP -PASSED
Turning ON stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_1 -PASSED
Turning ON stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_2 -PASSED
Turning ON stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_3 -PASSED
Turning ON stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_4 -PASSED
Turning ON stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_5 -PASSED
Turning ON stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_SX1 -PASSED
Turning ON stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_SX2 -PASSED
Turning ON stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_SX3 -PASSED
2.4 Turning Off Stress Types
To turn off a specific stress type:
mlxfwstress -d mt4103_pciconf0 -o off -t STOP_CE_INSTAGE_EQE
-------------------------------------------------
Operation: [OFF]
-------------------------------------------------
Turning OFF stress type: stop_ce_instage_eqe -PASSED
To turn off a set of stress types:
mlxfwstress -d mt4103_pciconf0 -o off -t STOP_CE_INSTAGE_EQE,STOP_QPC_MISS_MACHINE_3,LOCK_SEMAPHORE_IPC_RX1
-------------------------------------------------
Operation: [OFF]
-------------------------------------------------
Turning OFF stress type: stop_ce_instage_eqe -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: stop_qpc_miss_machine_3 -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: lock_semaphore_ipc_rx1 -PASSED
2.5 Querying the Stress Types
To query the state of all stress types:
mlxfwstress -d mt4117_pciconf0 -o query -t ALL
-------------------------------------------------
Operation: [QUERY]
-------------------------------------------------
Querying stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_CQ -ENABLED
Querying stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_GENERAL_1 -ENABLED
Querying stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_QP -ENABLED
Querying stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_1 -ENABLED
Querying stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_2 -ENABLED
Querying stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_3 -ENABLED
Querying stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_4 -ENABLED
Querying stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_5 -NOT SUPPORTED
Querying stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_SX1 -ENABLED
Querying stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_SX2 -ENABLED
Querying stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_SX3 -ENABLED
3.1 ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5 Adapter Cards Hang Types
The following are the hang types available for ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5 adapter cards:
Category
Stress Type
Description
Notes
Hang FW/HW
FFSER
Initialize FaultInjector object
STOP_RX_PER_PRIO1
This type requires the following extra flags:
mlxfwstress -d mt4115_pciconf0 -o on --hang-type STOP_RX_PER_PRIO --extra %STOP_RX_PER_PRIO[
0x00100FF]
Random seed: [
1588056318]
-------------------------------------------------
Operation: [ON]
-------------------------------------------------
Turning ON hang type: STOP_RX_PER_PRIO -PASSED
To turn this Hang Type, the command must be executed in the following format:
Example:
mlxfwstress -d mt4115_pciconf0 -o on --hang-type STOP_RX_PER_PRIO --extra % STOP_RX_PER_PRIO [
0x000100FF]
output:
Random seed: [
1573642282]
-------------------------------------------------
Operation: [ON]
-------------------------------------------------
Turning ON hang type: STOP_RX_PER_PRIO-PASSED
3.2 Turning On Hang Types
To turn on a specific hang type:
mlxfwstress -d mt4103_pciconf0 -o on --hang-type HANG_SX1
-------------------------------------------------
Operation: [ON]
-------------------------------------------------
Turning ON hang type: Sx1 -PASSED
To turn on a set of hang types:
mlxfwstress -d mt4103_pciconf0 -o on --hang-type HANG_SX1,HANG_RX1
-------------------------------------------------
Operation: [ON]
-------------------------------------------------
Turning ON hang type: Sx1 -PASSED
Turning ON hang type: Rx1 -PASSED
3.3 Turning Off Hang Types
To turn off a specific hang type:
mlxfwstress -d mt4103_pciconf0 -o off --hang-type HANG_SX1
-------------------------------------------------
Operation: [OFF]
-------------------------------------------------
Turning OFF hang type: Sx1 -PASSED
To turn off a set of hang types:
mlxfwstress -d mt4103_pciconf0 -o off --hang-type HANG_SX1,HANG_RX1
-------------------------------------------------
Operation: [OFF]
-------------------------------------------------
Turning OFF hang type: Sx1 -PASSED
Turning OFF hang type: Rx1 -PASSED
3.4 Querying the Hang Types
To query the state of all hang types:
mlxfwstress -d mt4103_pciconf0 -o query --hang-type ALL
-------------------------------------------------
Operation: [QUERY]
-------------------------------------------------
Querying hang type: Sx1 -ENABLED
Querying hang type: Rx1 -ENABLED
Querying hang type: Tx -ENABLED
Querying hang type: Rx -ENABLED
To clear all stress/hang types:
mlxfwstress - d mt4103_pciconf0 -o clear_all
-------------------------------------------------
Operation: [CLEAR_ALL]
-------------------------------------------------
Turning OFF hang type: Sx1 -PASSED
Turning OFF hang type: Rx1 -PASSED
Turning OFF hang type: Tx -PASSED
Turning OFF hang type: Rx -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: stop_ce_instage_eqe -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: stop_sxp_vl_arb_port1 -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: stop_sxp_vl_arb_port2 -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: stop_edbh -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: stop_idbh -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: stop_qpc_miss_machine_0 -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: stop_qpc_miss_machine_1 -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: stop_qpc_miss_machine_2 -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: stop_qpc_miss_machine_3 -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: lock_cegw -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: lock_obgw_tpt -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: lock_obgw_tcu -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: lock_obgw_sxd -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: lock_qpcgw_rx -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: lock_semaphore_ipc_sx1 -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: lock_semaphore_ipc_rx0 -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: lock_semaphore_ipc_rx1 -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: lock_semaphore_ipc_ldb -PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: invalidate_caches -PASSED
To clear the semaphore:
mlxfwstress -d mt4103_pciconf0 -o clear_semaphore
-------------------------------------------------
Operation: [CLEAR_SEMAPHORE]
-------------------------------------------------
Semaphore was cleared successfully
There are two random modes you can choose from:
Single - gives a set of stress types, in each iteration one stress type is chosen an toggled ON/OFF according to his current state
Wild - gives a set of stress types, in each iteration a random subset of stress types is chosen and toggled ON/OFF according to their current state
6.1 Setting the Random Mode for the Stress Types
To set the Single Mode:
mlxfwstress -d mt4103_pciconf0 -o random --rand-mode single -t STOP_CE_INSTAGE_EQE --stress-delay
0.2 --iterations
10
-------------------------------------------------
Operation: [RANDOM]
-------------------------------------------------
#############################################
Random:
Iterations delay:
0.2 [sec]
Iterations number:
10
Max on time:
1 [sec]
#############################################
RANDOM ITERATION: [
1]
[stop_ce_instage_eqe]: [ON] , duration since last operation:
0 [ms]
RANDOM ITERATION: [
2]
[stop_ce_instage_eqe]: [OFF], duration since last operation:
200 [ms]
RANDOM ITERATION: [
3]
[stop_ce_instage_eqe]: [ON] , duration since last operation:
201 [ms]
RANDOM ITERATION: [
4]
[stop_ce_instage_eqe]: [OFF], duration since last operation:
200 [ms]
RANDOM ITERATION: [
5]
[stop_ce_instage_eqe]: [ON] , duration since last operation:
200 [ms]
RANDOM ITERATION: [
6]
[stop_ce_instage_eqe]: [OFF], duration since last operation:
201 [ms]
RANDOM ITERATION: [
7]
[stop_ce_instage_eqe]: [ON] , duration since last operation:
200 [ms]
RANDOM ITERATION: [
8]
[stop_ce_instage_eqe]: [OFF], duration since last operation:
201 [ms]
RANDOM ITERATION: [
9]
[stop_ce_instage_eqe]: [ON] , duration since last operation:
200 [ms]
Turning OFF stress type: stop_ce_instage_eqe
RANDOM ITERATION: [
10]
[stop_ce_instage_eqe]: [ON] , duration since last operation:
200 [ms]
=======================================================
Turning off all stress types after random:
Turning OFF stress type: stop_ce_instage_eqe
As seen in the example above, after the specified number of iterations, the tool turns off all the stress types.
The default value for stress-delay is 1 second.
If no number of iterations was supplied then the user is expected to stop the tool with ctrl+c. The tool turns off all the stress types.
To set the Wild Mode:
mlxfwstress -d mt4103_pciconf0 -o random --rand-mode wild -t ALL --stress-delay
0.2 --max-rand-on
1 --iterations
5
-------------------------------------------------
Operation: [RANDOM]
-------------------------------------------------
#############################################
Random:
Iterations delay:
0.2 [sec]
Iterations number:
5
Max on time:
1 [sec]
#############################################
RANDOM ITERATION: [
1]
[stop_ce_instage_eqe]: [ON] , duration since last operation:
0 [ms]
[stop_sxp_vl_arb_port2]: [ON] , duration since last operation:
0 [ms]
[stop_edbh]: [ON] , duration since last operation:
0 [ms]
[stop_idbh]: [ON] , duration since last operation:
0 [ms]
[stop_qpc_miss_machine_0]: [ON] , duration since last operation:
0 [ms]
[stop_qpc_miss_machine_3]: [ON] , duration since last operation:
0 [ms]
[lock_cegw]: [ON] , duration since last operation:
0 [ms]
[lock_obgw_tcu]: [ON] , duration since last operation:
0 [ms]
[lock_qpcgw_rx]: [ON] , duration since last operation:
0 [ms]
[lock_semaphore_ipc_sx1]: [ON] , duration since last operation:
0 [ms]
RANDOM ITERATION: [
2]
[stop_sxp_vl_arb_port1]: [ON] , duration since last operation:
0 [ms]
[stop_edbh]: [OFF], duration since last operation:
203 [ms]
[stop_idbh]: [OFF], duration since last operation:
203 [ms]
[stop_qpc_miss_machine_3]: [OFF], duration since last operation:
202 [ms]
[lock_cegw]: [OFF], duration since last operation:
202 [ms]
[lock_obgw_tpt]: [ON] , duration since last operation:
0 [ms]
[lock_obgw_tcu]: [OFF], duration since last operation:
203 [ms]
[lock_semaphore_ipc_rx0]: [ON] , duration since last operation:
0 [ms]
[lock_semaphore_ipc_rx1]: [ON] , duration since last operation:
0 [ms]
[lock_semaphore_ipc_ldb]: [ON] , duration since last operation:
0 [ms]
RANDOM ITERATION: [
3]
[stop_ce_instage_eqe]: [OFF], duration since last operation:
406 [ms]
[stop_sxp_vl_arb_port2]: [OFF], duration since last operation:
406 [ms]
[stop_edbh]: [ON] , duration since last operation:
203 [ms]
[stop_idbh]: [ON] , duration since last operation:
203 [ms]
[stop_qpc_miss_machine_0]: [OFF], duration since last operation:
406 [ms]
[stop_qpc_miss_machine_2]: [ON] , duration since last operation:
0 [ms]
[lock_obgw_tpt]: [OFF], duration since last operation:
203 [ms]
[lock_obgw_sxd]: [ON] , duration since last operation:
0 [ms]
[lock_semaphore_ipc_sx1]: [OFF], duration since last operation:
405 [ms]
[lock_semaphore_ipc_ldb]: [OFF], duration since last operation:
203 [ms]
RANDOM ITERATION: [
4]
[stop_sxp_vl_arb_port2]: [ON] , duration since last operation:
203 [ms]
[stop_edbh]: [OFF], duration since last operation:
202 [ms]
[stop_idbh]: [OFF], duration since last operation:
202 [ms]
[stop_qpc_miss_machine_1]: [ON] , duration since last operation:
0 [ms]
[stop_qpc_miss_machine_3]: [ON] , duration since last operation:
406 [ms]
[lock_obgw_tpt]: [ON] , duration since last operation:
202 [ms]
[lock_obgw_tcu]: [ON] , duration since last operation:
406 [ms]
[lock_obgw_sxd]: [OFF], duration since last operation:
203 [ms]
[lock_semaphore_ipc_sx1]: [ON] , duration since last operation:
203 [ms]
[lock_semaphore_ipc_rx1]: [OFF], duration since last operation:
406 [ms]
[invalidate_caches]: [ON] , duration since last operation:
0 [ms]
Turning OFF stress type: stop_sxp_vl_arb_port1
Turning OFF stress type: stop_sxp_vl_arb_port2
Turning OFF stress type: stop_qpc_miss_machine_1
Turning OFF stress type: stop_qpc_miss_machine_2
Turning OFF stress type: stop_qpc_miss_machine_3
Turning OFF stress type: lock_obgw_tpt
Turning OFF stress type: lock_obgw_tcu
Turning OFF stress type: lock_qpcgw_rx
Turning OFF stress type: lock_semaphore_ipc_sx1
Turning OFF stress type: lock_semaphore_ipc_rx0
Turning OFF stress type: invalidate_caches
RANDOM ITERATION: [
5]
[stop_sxp_vl_arb_port2]: [ON] , duration since last operation:
202 [ms]
[stop_idbh]: [ON] , duration since last operation:
322 [ms]
[lock_obgw_tpt]: [ON] , duration since last operation:
202 [ms]
[lock_obgw_tcu]: [ON] , duration since last operation:
202 [ms]
[lock_qpcgw_rx]: [ON] , duration since last operation:
202 [ms]
[invalidate_caches]: [ON] , duration since last operation:
202 [ms]
=======================================================
Turning off all stress types after random:
Turning OFF stress type: stop_sxp_vl_arb_port2
Turning OFF stress type: stop_idbh
Turning OFF stress type: lock_obgw_tpt
Turning OFF stress type: lock_obgw_tcu
Turning OFF stress type: lock_qpcgw_rx
Turning OFF stress type: invalidate_caches
6.2 ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro Adapter Cards Hang Types
The following are the hang types available for ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro adapter cards:
Category
Stress Type
Description
Notes
Hang FW/HW
HANG_SX1
HANG_RX1
HANG_TX
HANG_RX
ALL
Hang types that require extra flags are not supported when running with the 'ALL' option.