mlxmcg Utility

The mlxmcg tool displays the current multicast groups and flow steering rules configured in the device. Target users: Developers of Flow Steering aware applications.

This tool dumps the internal steering table which is used by the device to steer Ethernet packets and Multicast IB packets to the correct destination QPs.

Each line in the table shows a single filter and a list of destination QPs. Packets that match the filter are steered to the list of destination QPs.