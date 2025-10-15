Performing Checksum Calculation on Image/Device
The flint utility allows performing an MD5 checksum on the non-persistent sections of the firmware image. For example: the sections that are changed when performing a firmware upgrade.
To perform a checksum on the flash, run the following command line:
# flint -d <mst device> checksumTo perform a checksum on a firmware image, run the following command line:
# flint -i <image file> checksumwhere:
device
Flash device to verify.
image file
Image file to verify.
Examples:
flint -i fw-ConnectX4Lx.bin checksum -I- Calculating Checksum ... Checksum: 68ddae6bfe42f87f09084f3f468a35c6
flint -d /dev/mst/mt4117_pciconf0 cs
-I- Calculating Checksum ...
Checksum: 68ddae6bfe42f87f09084f3f468a35c6