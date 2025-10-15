NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.28
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Firmware Management  NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.28  Supported Adapter Cards Firmware Versions

Supported Adapter Cards Firmware Versions

MFT supports the following NVIDIA® network adapter cards:

Adapter Card

Bundled Firmware Version

BlueField®-3

32.40.1000

BlueField®-2

24.40.1000

ConnectX-7

28.40.1000

ConnectX-6 Lx

26.40.1000

ConnectX-6 Dx

22.40.1000

ConnectX-6

20.40.1000

The following are the supported legacy HCAs and firmware versions:

HCAs

Firmware Version

FlexBoot Version

UEFI Version

NVIDIA ConnectX-5 / NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Ex

16.35.3006

3.6.901

14.29.14

NVIDIA BlueField

18.33.1048

3.6.502

14.26.17

ConnectX-4 Lx

14.32.1010

14.25.17

ConnectX-4

12.28.2006

3.6.102

14.22.14

ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro

2.42.5000

3.4.752

N/A

To download the firmware binaries, please visit Firmware Downloads.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 15, 2025.
content here