NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.28
Supported Interface Cards (NICs)

With respect to MFT, NVIDIA NIC devices are divided into two groups: Group I and Group II (4th generation and 5th generation, respectively). The ICs are listed in the following table:

IC Group

IC Device

Group II/5th Generation

  • Adapter Cards:

    • NVIDIA BlueField-3

    • NVIDIA BlueField-2

    • NVIDIA BlueField

    • NVIDIA ConnectX-7

    • NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx

    • NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx

    • NVIDIA ConnectX-6

    • NVIDIA ConnectX-5

    • NVIDIA ConnectX-4 Lx

    • NVIDIA ConnectX-4

    • NVIDIA Connect-IB

  • Switch Systems:

    • NVIDIA Quantum-2

    • NVIDIA Quantum

    • NVIDIA Spectrum-3

    • NVIDIA Spectrum-2

    • NVIDIA Spectrum

    • NVIDIA Switch-IB 2

    • NVIDIA Switch-IB

Group I/4th Generation

  • Adapter Cards:

    • NVIDIA ConnectX-3

    • NVIDIA ConnectX-3 Pro

  • Switch Systems:

    • NVIDIA SwitchX-2
