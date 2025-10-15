Supported Interface Cards (NICs)

With respect to MFT, NVIDIA NIC devices are divided into two groups: Group I and Group II (4th generation and 5th generation, respectively). The ICs are listed in the following table:
IC Group
IC Device
Group II/5th Generation
Adapter Cards:
NVIDIA BlueField-3
NVIDIA BlueField-2
NVIDIA BlueField
NVIDIA ConnectX-7
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx
NVIDIA ConnectX-6
NVIDIA ConnectX-5
NVIDIA ConnectX-4 Lx
NVIDIA ConnectX-4
NVIDIA Connect-IB
Switch Systems:
NVIDIA Quantum-2
NVIDIA Quantum
NVIDIA Spectrum-3
NVIDIA Spectrum-2
NVIDIA Spectrum
NVIDIA Switch-IB 2
NVIDIA Switch-IB
Group I/4th Generation
Adapter Cards:
NVIDIA ConnectX-3
NVIDIA ConnectX-3 Pro
Switch Systems: