Updating the Device

To update a device on the machine, use the following command line: (Note: If only PXE rom needs update, please add -f to the command line.)

# mlxfwmanager -u -d <device> -i <existingMFAFile>

Example:

mlxfwmanager -u -d 0000:09:00.0 -i fw-ConnectX3-rel-2.32.5000.mfa
Querying Mellanox devices firmware ...
Device #1:
----------
Device Type:     ConnectX3
Part Number:     MCX354A-FCA_A2-A4
Description:     ConnectX-3 VPI adapter card; dual-port QSFP; FDR IB (56Gb/s) and 40GigE; PCIe3.0 x8 8GT/s; RoHS R6
PSID:            MT_1020120019
PCI Device Name: 0000:09:00.0
Port1 GUID:      0002c9000100d051
Port2 MAC:       0002c9000002
Versions:        Current      Available
  FW             2.31.5050   2.32.5000
Status: Update required
---------
Found 1 device(s) requiring firmware update.

1. Updating the Device Online

To update the device online on the machine from website, use the following command line:

mlxfwmanager --online -u -d <device>

Example:

mlxfwmanager --online -u -d 0000:09:00.0 -y
Querying Mellanox devices firmware ...
Device #1:
----------
Device Type:      ConnectX3Pro
Part Number:      MCX354A-FCC_Ax
Description:      ConnectX-3 Pro VPI adapter card; dual-port QSFP; FDR IB (56Gb/s) and 40GigE;PCIe3.0 x8 8GT/s;RoHS R6
PSID:             MT_1090111019
PCI Device Name:  0000:09:00.0
Port1 GUID:       0002c90300e955e1
Port2 GUID:       0002c90300e955e2
Versions:         Current        Available
  FW              2.32.5506      2.33.5000
PXE 3.4.0460 3.4.0460
Status: Update required
---------
Found 1 device(s) requiring firmware update...
Device #1 Release notes:
------------------------
Version 2.33.5000 contains the following features/bug fixes:
  1- Virtual QoS support.
  2- RX buffer optimizations for DSCP mode.
  3- SMBUS ARP support.
  4- RDMA Retransmission optimization.
  5- NVCONFIG: UAR BAR change support.
  6- Sideband connectivity improvements (IPMI,NCSI).
For full list of features and bug fixes please see full release notes at:
ConnectX3: http://www.mellanox.com/pdf/firmware/ConnectX3-FW-2_33_5000-release_notes.pdf
ConnectX3Pro: http://www.mellanox.com/pdf/firmware/ConnectX3Pro-FW-2_33_5000-release_notes.pdf
------------------------
Please wait while downloading MFA(s) 100%
Device #1: Updating FW ... Done
Restart needed for updates to take effect.

1.1 Downloading Firmware Images and Firmware Update Packages

To download firmware images/firmware update packages, use the following command line:

mlxfwmanager --download <DownloadDir> --download-device <DeviceType> --download-os <OS> --download-type <DownloadType>

To get the list of the supported devices or OSes, use the flag "--get-download-opt OPT"

mlxfwmanager --get-download-opt OS
esxi_6_5_native
esxi_6_native
fbsd10_64
linux
linux_arm64
linux_ppc64
linux_ppc64le
linux_x64
windows
windows_x64
 
mlxfwmanager --get-download-opt Device
All

Examples:

Downloading Firmware Images/Firmware Update Packages:

mlxfwmanager --download /tmp/DownloadDir --download-device All --download-os All --download-type self_extractor
 
------ Files To Be Downloaded ------
 
All :
-----
 
<Files>:
0 - linux_x64/mlxup
1 - windows/mlxup.exe
2 - esxi_6_native/mlxup
3 - windows_x64/mlxup.exe
4 - linux_ppc64/mlxup
5 - linux_arm64/mlxup
6 - linux_ppc64le/mlxup
7 - linux/mlxup
8 - fbsd10_64/mlxup
9 - esxi_6_5_native/mlxup
<Release Notes>:
For more details, please refer to the following FW release notes:
1- ConnectX3 (2.42.5000): http://www.mellanox.com/pdf/firmware/ConnectX3-FW-2_42_5000-release_notes.pdf
2- ConnectX3Pro (2.42.5000): http://www.mellanox.com/pdf/firmware/ConnectX3-Pro-FW-2_42_5000-release_notes.pdf
3- Connect-IB (10.16.1200): http://www.mellanox.com/pdf/firmware/ConnectIBFW-10_16_1200-release_notes.pdf
4- ConnectX4 (12.28.2008): https://docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX4Firmwarev12282006
5- ConnectX4Lx (14.30.1004): https://docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX6LxFirmwarev14301004
6- ConnectX5 (16.30.1004): https://docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX5Firmwarev16301004
7- ConnectX6 (20.30.1004): https://docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX6Firmwarev20301004
8- ConnectX6Dx (22.30.1004): https://docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX6DxFirmwarev22301004
9- ConnectX6Lx (26.30.1004): https://docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX6LxFirmwarev26301004
10- BlueField (18.30.1004): N/A
11- BlueField2 (24.30.1004): N/A
 
 
Perform Download? [y/N]: y
Please wait while downloading Files to : '/tmp/DownloadDir'
0 - linux_x64/mlxup : Done
1 - windows/mlxup.exe : Done
2 - esxi_6_native/mlxup : Done
3 - windows_x64/mlxup.exe : Done
4 - linux_ppc64/mlxup : Done
5 - linux_arm64/mlxup : Done
6 - linux_ppc64le/mlxup : Done
7 - linux/mlxup : Done
8 - fbsd10_64/mlxup : Done
9 - esxi_6_5_native/mlxup : Done
 
Downloading file(s) to : '/tmp/DownloadDir' is done successfully

Downloading firmware images/firmware update packages using custom key:

mlxfwmanager --download /tmp/DownloadDir --download-device All --download-os All --download-type All --key last_release
 
------ Files To Be Downloaded ------
 
 
All :
-----
 
<Files>:
0 - Mellanox_Firmware_20210407.mfa
1 - linux_x64/mlxup
2 - windows/mlxup.exe
3 - esxi_6_native/mlxup
4 - windows_x64/mlxup.exe
5 - linux_ppc64/mlxup
6 - linux_arm64/mlxup
7 - linux_ppc64le/mlxup
8 - linux/mlxup
9 - fbsd10_64/mlxup
10 - esxi_6_5_native/mlxup
 
<Release Notes>:
For more details, please refer to the following FW release notes:
1- ConnectX3 (2.42.5000): http://www.mellanox.com/pdf/firmware/ConnectX3-FW-2_42_5000-release_notes.pdf
2- ConnectX3Pro (2.42.5000): http://www.mellanox.com/pdf/firmware/ConnectX3-Pro-FW-2_42_5000-release_notes.pdf
3- Connect-IB (10.16.1200): http://www.mellanox.com/pdf/firmware/ConnectIBFW-10_16_1200-release_notes.pdf
4- ConnectX4 (12.28.2008): https://docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX4Firmwarev12282006
5- ConnectX4Lx (14.30.1004): https://docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX6LxFirmwarev14301004
6- ConnectX5 (16.30.1004): https://docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX5Firmwarev16301004
7- ConnectX6 (20.30.1004): https://docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX6Firmwarev20301004
8- ConnectX6Dx (22.30.1004): https://docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX6DxFirmwarev22301004
9- ConnectX6Lx (26.30.1004): https://docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX6LxFirmwarev26301004
10- BlueField (18.30.1004): N/A
11- BlueField2 (24.30.1004): N/A
 
Perform Download? [y/N]: y
Please wait while downloading Files to : '/tmp/DownloadDir'
0 - Mellanox_Firmware_20210407.mfa : Done
1 - linux_x64/mlxup : Done
2 - windows/mlxup.exe : Done
3 - esxi_6_native/mlxup : Done
4 - windows_x64/mlxup.exe : Done
5 - linux_ppc64/mlxup : Done
6 - linux_arm64/mlxup : Done
7 - linux_ppc64le/mlxup : Done
8 - linux/mlxup : Done
9 - fbsd10_64/mlxup : Done
10 - esxi_6_5_native/mlxup : Done
 
Downloading file(s) to : '/tmp/DownloadDir' is done successfully


