Working with Cables
The following are the tools that can work with cables: mstdump, mlxdump and mlxcables.
The below are examples using the tools mentioned above.
mstdump mt4115_pciconf0_cable_0
0x00000000
0x0002060d
0x00000004
0x00000000
0x00000008
0x00000000
0x0000000c
0x00000000
0x00000010
0x00000000
0x00000014
0x4a340000
0x00000018
0x8b7f0000
0x0000001c
0x00000000
0x00000020
0xc0210000
0x00000024
0x901aa61d
0x00000028
0x6dc9521c
0x0000002c
0xe2d12fca
…
…
…
# mlxdump -d mt4115_pciconf0_cable_0 snapshot
-I- Dumping crspace...
-I- crspace was dumped successfully
-I- Dump file
"mlxdump.udmp" was generated successfully
For the mlxcables example, refer to section mlxcables.