The wqdump utility dumps device internal work queues. A work queue is an object containing a Queue Pair Context (QPC) which contains control information required by the device to execute I/O operations on that QP, and a work queue buffer which is a virtually-contiguous memory buffer allocated when creating the QP.

The dumped data can be used for hardware troubleshooting. It can be applied on ConnectX adapter cards family and Connect-IB adapter devices.