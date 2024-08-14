On This Page
General Information
The following is a list of the available tools in the package, together with a brief description of each tool. The tools apply to single switch systems or adapter cards.
The MFT tools do not provide cluster wide functionality.
|
Category
|
Tool
|
Description
|
Operating System
|
MST Service
|
mst
|
|
All
|
Firmware Update and Configuration
|
mlxburn
|
This tool provides the following functions:
|
All
|
flint
|
This tool burns a firmware binary image or an expansion ROM image to the Flash of a network adapter/ switch device. It includes query functions to the burnt firmware image and to the binary image file.
|
All
|
mlxconfig
|
Allows the user to change some of the device configurations without having to create and burn a new firmware.
|
All
|
mlxfwmanager
|
The mlxfwmanager is a firmware update and query utility. It provides a simple 'single click' firmware update functionality.
Note: The same tool with embedded firmware binaries is released separately and is named mlxup.
|
All
|
mlxarchive
|
The mlxarchive tool allows the user to create a file with the mfa2 extension. The new file contains several binary files of a given firmware for different adapter cards.
|
Linux Windows FreeBSD
|
mlxphyburn
|
A tool for burning externally managed PHY
|
Linux
|
mlx_fpga
|
A tool for burning and debugging devices with FPGA. It allows the user to burn their own hardware code on an FPGA integrated with HCA board. It also provides the user with read/write registers in the QDR memory of the FPGA.
|
Linux
|
cpldupdate
|
A tool for programing on board CPLDs for NVIDIA devices for the OEM packages only.
|
Linux
|
Debug and Diagnostics Utilities
|
itrace
|
Extracts and prints trace messages generated by the firmware of a ConnectX-3 adapter cards.
|
All
|
fwtrace
|
Extracts and prints trace messages generated by the firmware of 5th generation devices
|
Linux Windows FreeBSD
|
mlxtrace
|
Dumps trace messages generated by the device hardware.
|
All
|
mlxdump
|
Dumps device internal configuration registers. The dump file can be used by the Support team for hardware troubleshooting.
|
All
|
mlxmcg
|
Displays the current multicast groups and flow steering rules configured in the device.
Target users: Developers of Flow Steering aware applications.
|
All
|
wqdump
|
Dumps the current QP contexts and Work Queues of ConnectX family network adapter cards and Connect-IB adapter cards.
|
All
|
i2c
|
Generates an i2c transaction using an mtusb usb to i2c adapter or using the device internal i2c compatible master
|
Linux Windows FreeBSD
|
mlxi2c
|
Scans the i2c bus
Routes the i2c bus of an externally managed InfiniscaleIV/SwitchX system to connect to the switch silicon.
|
Linux Windows
|
mget_temp
|
Reads the hardware temperature from NVIDIA devices internal sensors and prints the reading in Celsius degrees.
|
All
|
pckt_drop
|
Corrupts the next transmitted packet from the ConnectX family network adapter cards and Connect-IB adapter cards.
|
All
|
mlxuptime
|
Prints NVIDIA devices' up time and measured/configured core clock frequency
|
All
|
mlxfwreset
|
Loads the firmware after firmware update on ISFU capable devices. (5th generation devices)
|
Linux Windows FreeBSD
|
mlxmdio
|
Reads/writes MDIO registers (Clause 45) on boards with externally managed PHY
|
All
|
mlxreg
|
Exposes supported access registers, and allows users to obtain information regarding the registers fields and attributes, and to set and get data with specific register.
|
All
|
mstdump
|
Dumps device internal configuration data.
|
All
|
mcra
|
Reads/writes a single word from/to a device configuration register space
|
All
|
mlxcables
|
Reads/writes NVIDIA cable registers and queries the cables info
|
All
|
mlxlink
|
Displays and configures port related data at the physical layer.
|
All
|
mlxvpd
|
Reads PCI device VPD
|
All
|
mlxprivhost
|
Enables the user to restrict the hosts from configuring the NIC.
|
Linux
|
resourcedump
|
Extracts and prints data segments generated by the firmware.
|
Linux
Windows
|
resourceparse
|
Parses and prints data segments content.
|
Linux
Windows
|
stedump
|
A packet simulator for host NIC steering solutions.
|
Linux
Detailed installation instructions along with complete descriptions of the various tools in the package can be found in the Firmware Tools User Manual.
|
Software Package
|
Required Version
|
Linux
|
Kernel sources
|
Machine’s kernel version
|
OFED / MLNX_OFED 1, 2
|
1.5.0 or later
|
Perl
|
5.24 or later
|
Python3
|
2.6 or later
|
lsusb4
|
rpmbuild
|
xz5
|
Windows
|
NVIDIA WinOF6
|
3.0.0 or later
|
VMware ESXi
|
Python
|
2.6 or later
Notes:
OFED can be downloaded from http://www.openfabrics.org. Note that installing OFED is not required if you wish to install MFT without In-Band capabilities.
For the ‘mst ib add’ command to run, one of the MLN_OFED packages “ibutils” or “ibutils2” or “infiniband-diags” should be installed and available in the PATH. (For details on MLNX_OFED installation, visit https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/category/mlnxofedib.)
Required for the mlxmcg tool only.
Required for the mtusb device usage.
For creating UPMF (update package for NVIDIA firmware).
WinOF is required only for In-Band access. The package can be downloaded fromthe WinOF page..
Python 2.x is now end-of-life and no longer supported by MFT. To use the latest and up-to-date MFT tools, we recommend you use Python 3.x.