MFT Bug Fixes in this Version

No new bug fixes were introduced in this version. For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see MFT Bug Fixes History.

Internal Ref.

Description

3832522

Description: Created VMware domain security policy according to the needs of MFT plugins.

Keywords: VMware

Discovered in Version: 4.26.1.102

Fixed in Release: 4.29.0

3993256

Description: Corrected the order of reading data via I2C from big endian to little endian

Keywords: I2C

Discovered in Version: 4.28.0

Fixed in Release: 4.29.0

3880918

Description: Added a validation that states that the provided path is a file and provided a better error message.

Keywords: Validation, path

Discovered in Version: 4.28.0

Fixed in Release: 4.29.0

3953339

Description: Added a warning message before deprecating the support for OpenSSL engine in the next release.

Keywords: OpenSSL

Discovered in Version: 4.28.0

Fixed in Release: 4.29.0

3886315

Description: To reset or shut down the BlueField Arm, it is mandatory to specify the --sync 0 argument with reset level 1 and reset type 3 or 4. For example: 'mlxfwreset -d -l 1 -t 4 --sync 0 r'.

Keywords: BlueField Arm, shutdown

Discovered in Version: 4.28.0

Fixed in Release: 4.29.0

3819004

Description: flint's CMIS burn flow for cables ignores signals (e.g. CTRL+C) during the burn.

Keywords: CMIS, burn

Discovered in Version: 4.28.0

Fixed in Release: 4.29.0
