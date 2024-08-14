MFT Bug Fixes in this Version
No new bug fixes were introduced in this version. For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see MFT Bug Fixes History.
For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see MFT Bug Fixes History.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Description
|
3832522
|
Description: Created VMware domain security policy according to the needs of MFT plugins.
|
Keywords: VMware
|
Discovered in Version: 4.26.1.102
|
Fixed in Release: 4.29.0
|
3993256
|
Description: Corrected the order of reading data via I2C from big endian to little endian
|
Keywords: I2C
|
Discovered in Version: 4.28.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.29.0
|
3880918
|
Description: Added a validation that states that the provided path is a file and provided a better error message.
|
Keywords: Validation, path
|
Discovered in Version: 4.28.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.29.0
|
3953339
|
Description: Added a warning message before deprecating the support for OpenSSL engine in the next release.
|
Keywords: OpenSSL
|
Discovered in Version: 4.28.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.29.0
|
3886315
|
Description:
To reset or shut down the BlueField Arm, it is mandatory to specify the --sync 0 argument with reset level 1 and reset type 3 or 4. For example: 'mlxfwreset -d
|
Keywords: BlueField Arm, shutdown
|
Discovered in Version: 4.28.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.29.0
|
3819004
|
Description: flint's CMIS burn flow for cables ignores signals (e.g. CTRL+C) during the burn.
|
Keywords: CMIS, burn
|
Discovered in Version: 4.28.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.29.0