MFT Supported Configurations and Parameters
The list of MFT Supported Configurations and Parameters is available by running the “mlxconfig -d <device> show_confs” command.
Before setting the number of VFs in SR-IOV, make sure your system can support that number of VFs. If your hardware and software cannot support that number, this may cause your system to cease working. Therefore, mlxconfig protects the user by making sure that when setting SR-IOV
parameters, for ConnectX-3 and ConnectX-3 Pro, the value of NUM_OF_VFS*PCI_BAR_SIZE(1) must not exceed 512. For 5th generation devices (Group II devices), however, the value is dependent on the firmware. Also, NUM_OF_VFS must not exceed the limit defined by the firmware (127 VFs upper bound). The same calculation applies to BAR size settings.
(1). PCI_BAR_SIZE refers to the PCI BAR size per function, either physical or virtual.
In case there were no server booting after enabling SR-IOV, please refer to Troubleshooting.
Support was added to set some of the parameters in mlxconfig in textual values in addition to the numerical values that are still supported. For example: LINK_TYPE_P1 can be set as follows: LINK_TYPE_P1=ETH, instead of: LINK_TYPE_P1=2
Note that the textual values are case insensitive (either “True” or “true” are accepted).